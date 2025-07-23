5 things to do in DeKalb County: Back Alley Market, Dirty Bird Cruise Night and more

- 3rd Annual Dirty Bird Cruise Night (Sycamore): Saturday, July 26, from 1 - 11 p.m., at The Dirty Bird 815. A cruise night and “Rock the Block Party” leading into the “Turning Back Time Car Show” weekend. Visit the website for more information.
- Sip ‘n’ Savor (Sycamore): Saturday, July 26, from 1 - 5 p.m. at Sycamore Community Park. Taste local food and craft vendors while enjoying live music. Proceeds support the Sycamore Parks Foundation.
- Summer Back Alley Market (DeKalb): Saturday, July 26 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Van Buer Plaza. Features over 50 vendors, food trucks, live music, bakers, artists and makers. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Annie Glidden’s 160th Birthday Party (DeKalb): Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Annie’s Woods, 335 Miller Ave. in DeKalb. A free celebration for local agricultural pioneer Annie Glidden. The event will have games, giveaways, historical activities and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Painting in the Garden (DeKalb): On Sunday, July 27, from 10 - 11:30 a.m., join a painting session at the beautiful Ellwood House Gardens, 420 Linden Place. Registration is required and cost is $26 for DeKalb residents, $32 for nonresidents. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene