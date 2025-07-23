July 23, 2025
5 things to do in DeKalb County: Back Alley Market, Dirty Bird Cruise Night and more

Back Alley Market (shown here in 2024) is returning to downtown DeKalb July 26, 2025, offering a chance for shoppers to browse all kinds of local wares and crafts. (Photo provided by Leslie Conklin)

  1. 3rd Annual Dirty Bird Cruise Night (Sycamore): Saturday, July 26, from 1 - 11 p.m., at The Dirty Bird 815. A cruise night and “Rock the Block Party” leading into the “Turning Back Time Car Show” weekend. Visit the website for more information.
  2. Sip ‘n’ Savor (Sycamore): Saturday, July 26, from 1 - 5 p.m. at Sycamore Community Park. Taste local food and craft vendors while enjoying live music. Proceeds support the Sycamore Parks Foundation.
  3. Summer Back Alley Market (DeKalb): Saturday, July 26 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., at Van Buer Plaza. Features over 50 vendors, food trucks, live music, bakers, artists and makers. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  4. Annie Glidden’s 160th Birthday Party (DeKalb): Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Annie’s Woods, 335 Miller Ave. in DeKalb. A free celebration for local agricultural pioneer Annie Glidden. The event will have games, giveaways, historical activities and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  5. Painting in the Garden (DeKalb): On Sunday, July 27, from 10 - 11:30 a.m., join a painting session at the beautiful Ellwood House Gardens, 420 Linden Place. Registration is required and cost is $26 for DeKalb residents, $32 for nonresidents. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
