5 Things to Do: Free concert, ‘Christmas in July’ this weekend in Illinois Valley

- “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” by Festival 56 in Princeton: This classic Disney musical is a highlight for all ages. The musical opens Friday, July 25 and runs through Aug. 3 at The Grace Theatre. Visit Festival 56’s website for showtimes and ticket information. Festival 56 will also present a free performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27 and Wednesday, July 30 at Soldiers and Sailors Park.
- Farmers & Makers Market (Ottawa): On Saturday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., explore the Ottawa Farmers & Makers Market. You’ll find fresh produce, local crafts and unique goods.
- Starved Rock Guided Kayak Tour: Available on Saturday, July 26. Check with Kayak Starved Rock for specific times and booking. Click here for more information on prices, times and how to book a tour.
- Princeton Community Band Concert: On Sunday, July 27, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by the Princeton Community Band at Soldiers and Sailors Park. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “Christmas in July in Streator” (Downtown Streator): Visit downtown Streator Friday and Saturday July 25-26 for “Christmas in July,” where you can find special sales, decorations, and festive activities from local businesses. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene