Vatan Indian Kitchen brings authentic cuisine to St. Charles

Vatan Indian Kitchen is opening in St. Charles serving authentic South Asian cuisine and cocktails. The eatery, at 2400 E. Main St., Suite 102, is open on Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Co-owners Maulik Kholakiya and Dhara Patel opened Vatan with the goal of providing visitors with a wide range of timeless, authentic Indian cuisine, according to a news release. The restaurant also offers an extensive beverage list featuring cocktails, mocktails and spirits that are flavor infused in-house.

Kholakiya said he is excited to have his first restaurant be in St. Charles.

“When I first saw the location, I knew this is right where I wanted to be,” Kholakiya said. “I’ve always dreamed of owning my own restaurant and I’m so thankful to have made that dream a reality. I hope everyone can come and experience all that our restaurant has to offer.”

To find the menu and more information, visit vatanindiankitchen.com.