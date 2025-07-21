Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis and Theory of a Deadman to headline Streator Fest

Streator Fest announced its 2025 lineup, including headline acts Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners and Theory of a Deadman. (Photo provided by Randy Dominic)

Streator Fest, one of the largest and most anticipated festivals in North Central Illinois, returns July 31 through Aug. 3 at Northpoint Plaza in Streator.

This multi-day celebration features national music headliners, one of the biggest fireworks shows in downstate Illinois, a vibrant beer garden and a wide variety of food vendors.

Streator Fest continues to raise the bar with its stellar music lineup spanning all four nights of the festival, showcasing well-known rock, country and regional tribute acts. Guests can enjoy a mix of mainstage performances and pre-party sets throughout the weekend. Pre-sale tickets start at just $10 a night for general admission. 3-day passes are just $20 and VIP 3-day passes are available for $60.

Streator Fest returns July 31 - August 3, with national touring headliners. Photo provided by Streator Fest

The festival begins on Thursday, July 31, and features Quiet Riot as the night’s headliner. The festivities will kick off with an Opening Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. The evenings concerts will start with a set by local favorite tribute act

The legendary ‘80s metal band is best known for chart topping hits and fan favorite singles like “Bang Your Head.” Also performing is Britny Fox, a glam metal favorite from the same era, known for hits like “Girlschool” and “Long Way to Love.” This themed evening also will feature local favorite tribute act 80’s Bush.

On Friday, Aug. 1, mainstage performances begin at 7 p.m. Performers will include Sterling Elza a Texas-born Red Dirt country artist whose debut album Simpler Days has gained attention across streaming platforms. Friday also will feature headliner Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners. Known as the frontman of Staind and now a successful solo country artist, Lewis brings a mix of heartfelt songwriting and gritty vocals from his Billboard-topping albums Town Line and Frayed at Both Ends.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the music begins at 7 p.m. and will feature 10 Years – the alternative rock trio behind hits like "Wasteland," "Fix Me" and "The Shift." Following them is Revel in Red, a rock band known for high-energy performances and crowd engagement. The night’s featured headliner is Theory of a Deadman, the Canadian rock band known for blending post-grunge and country influences with hits like Lowlife, Angel and RX.

On Sunday, Aug. 3, the lineup features Wreckin’ Dixie, a Southern-style rock band bringing gritty vocals and twangy rhythms. They’ll be joined by by Banda Cerro Azul De Chicago and Grupo Cadencia, delivering high-energy performances. On the pre-party stage, Fiddle Rock performs a set of bluegrass-meets-rock favorites. The night’s final act is The Eric Church Experience, a tribute band honoring the country superstar, featuring hits like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand.” The festival wraps with one of downstate Illinois’ largest fireworks displays.

A Ferris wheel turns as festivalgoers enjoy rides and attractions Saturday, May 24, 2025, during Park Fest at Streator’s City Park. (Bill Freskos)

Alongside the music, Fantasy Amusement brings new rides and attractions for all ages, offering one of the largest traveling carnivals in the state. Carnival mega passes are available for pre-purchase at Streator’s Ace Hardware, B&R Groceries East & South, Lori’s Mailbox and Parcel, Shaw Appliance, SOCU North Point, SOCU Shabbona St, Streator Community Credit Union and Streator Home Savings Bank.

The festival grounds will also host an array of craft and food vendors daily, with a bustling beer tent serving up cold beverages all weekend long. VIP Party Pit passes are available for select nights, offering premium access closest to the stage, exclusive lanyards, private bars and restrooms, and a 21+ wristband for alcohol purchase. To help manage the crowds, a complimentary shuttle bus service will run from off-site parking locations.

A few things to know before you go: Admission to the festival grounds remains free (concerts and carnival are ticketed activities). Small purses and diaper bags are allowed but subject to search. Lawn chairs are welcome in the general admission area (with specific Sunday exceptions). Wheelchairs are permitted throughout the grounds, including the VIP section. For safety, pets, outside food or beverages, bicycles, scooters, and weapons of any kind are not permitted. Alcohol sales require valid ID and wristbands are mandatory to buy.

For full festival details, artist announcements, and updates, visit StreatorFest.com or follow Streator Fest on Facebook.