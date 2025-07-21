5 Things to Do: Free concerts, Rock River Riders Hillclimb this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Catch a Dixon Municipal Band Concert (July 24): Enjoy a free “Summer Sounds 2025” concert by the Dixon Municipal Band at the Page Park Band Shell on Thursday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. Visit the band’s website for more information.
- George Fest (July 26): Celebrate “Chicken George” Saturday, July 26 at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. The event will include a car show, kids activities, a Chicken George eating contest, live music and more! Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Attend the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club Hillclimb (July 26): Head to Oregon for the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club Hillclimb. There will be motorcycle races, a bike show, live music and concessions. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
- Shop at the Twin City Farmers Market (July 26): Visit the Twin City Farmers Market in Sterling every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s an indoor market year-round, with additional outdoor vendors in the summer, offering local produce and goods.
- Enjoy a Sterling Municipal Band Concert (July 30): The Sterling Municipal Band will present a free musical performance under the stars at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling on Wednesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. Visit the website for more information.
