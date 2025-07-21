July 23, 2025
5 Things to Do: Free concerts, Rock River Riders Hillclimb this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Thor Rick of Marseilles makes it to the top of the hill at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club's Father's Day Hillclimb on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

  1. Catch a Dixon Municipal Band Concert (July 24): Enjoy a free “Summer Sounds 2025” concert by the Dixon Municipal Band at the Page Park Band Shell on Thursday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. Visit the band’s website for more information.
  2. George Fest (July 26): Celebrate “Chicken George” Saturday, July 26 at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. The event will include a car show, kids activities, a Chicken George eating contest, live music and more! Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  3. Attend the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club Hillclimb (July 26): Head to Oregon for the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club Hillclimb. There will be motorcycle races, a bike show, live music and concessions. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.
  4. Shop at the Twin City Farmers Market (July 26): Visit the Twin City Farmers Market in Sterling every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s an indoor market year-round, with additional outdoor vendors in the summer, offering local produce and goods.
  5. Enjoy a Sterling Municipal Band Concert (July 30): The Sterling Municipal Band will present a free musical performance under the stars at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling on Wednesday, July 30, at 6:15 p.m. Visit the website for more information.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? Submit your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.

