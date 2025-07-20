Orleans, Firefall to bring smooth hits to Arcada Theatre stage

70s pop-rock icons Orleans (pictured) and Firefall will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo provided by Orleans)

The smooth sounds of 70s pop-rock icons Orleans and Firefall will fill the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles for a special Sunday show at 5 p.m. Aug. 3.

Orleans is known for their timeless classic hits like “Dance with Me” and “Still the One,” both hits in 1976, as well as 1979’s “Love Takes Time.”

The band brings tight ensemble playing, gorgeous harmony vocals and inspired, well-crafted songwriting, according to a news release.

The band was formed in Woodstock, NY in 1972 by John Hall and the late Larry Hoppen with his son, Lance Hoppen. They released their first album in 1973 and have had numerous best-selling albums over the years including “Let There Be Music,” “Waking and Dreaming” and ”Forever.” The band still tours consistently around the country.

Firefall’s trademark melodic mix of soothing rock, country and pop has stood the test of time, resulting in great critical acclaim and big-time chart success.

Firefall formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1974 by Rick Roberts and guitarist Jock Bartley.

The band’s biggest hit single, “You Are the Woman,“ peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard charts in 1976. Other hits included “Just Remember I Love You,” “Strange Way,” “Cinderella,” “Headed for a Fall” and “Staying with It.”

Firefall’s self-titled debut was released in 1976, which lead to world tours with the likes of Fleetwood Mac, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ELO and The Band others.

Bartley has remained the band’s sole constant member over the years, as the band has continued to tour.

Ticket prices start at $29 and can be purchased here.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre and an upcoming lineup or concerts and events, visit arcadalive.com.