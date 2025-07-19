Geneva Arts Fair set for July 26-27

Holly Schwaz of Aurora looks over artwork by Kate Hoyer of Glenview during the Geneva Arts Fair along Third Street on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

The streets of downtown Geneva will be filled with vibrant and unique artwork during the Geneva Arts Fair on Saturday and Sunday, July 26-27. The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Rod Irey and Lee Anderson of Winfield shop for some artwork during the Geneva Arts Fair along Third Street on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

The juried event showcases fine art from renowned artists from around the country in a variety of mediums, including paintings, glass, jewelry, ceramics and more.

Enjoy live acoustic music both days from noon to 2 p.m. and browse Plandscape Inc.’s Arts Garden at Third and Franklin, which will have a display of trees, shrubs and plants.

New this year is a community art project that will bring color, creativity, and collaboration to the fair.

The city’s first-ever community paint-by-number mural is a unique and engaging installation designed by artist Laura Lynne of Aurora, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The mural will be painted by community members over the course of the weekend and will feature familiar sights and beloved landmarks from around Geneva, celebrating the town’s history, character and natural beauty.

Painting for Geneva’s first-ever community mural will take place in 90-minute increments throughout the Geneva Arts Fair. The paint-by-number format offers a hands-on way for adults of all skill levels to take part in a shared creative experience. As each person fills in their piece, the mural will slowly come together, resulting in a finished work that belongs to the community.

Spots are limited, and sign-ups are available on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce website at genevachamber.com/events/arts-fair.