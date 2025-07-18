‘The Woodstock Era’ coming to Raue Center in Crystal Lake Aug. 16

Relive the magic of the 1969 Woodstock Festival with “The Woodstock Era,” a live concert experience on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. (Kirsten Kuhlmann)

Relive the magic of the 1969 Woodstock Festival at Raue Center for the Arts with “The Woodstock Era,” a live concert experience on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., produced by Soundtracks of a Generation.

In honor of the anniversary of the iconic Woodstock Festival, this unforgettable performance brings together 11 of Chicago’s most accomplished musicians to pay tribute to the groundbreaking artists and enduring songs that defined a generation, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Covering a diverse musical spectrum—from rock, folk, and blues to jazz, soul, Latin, and psychedelia—“The Woodstock Era” recreates the electrifying energy and hopeful spirit of the original event.

“This concert is more than a tribute,” Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in the news release. “It’s a celebration of peace, love, and unity through music. We’re thrilled to bring this powerful performance to our stage on such a meaningful date.”

Tickets start at $43. All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket Box Office Fee. An $8 order fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

For tickets and more information, visit rauecenter.org, call the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or stop by at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.