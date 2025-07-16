5 Things to Do: La Salle Days festival, Music in the Park and more

- Attend La Salle Days (July 18-20, La Salle): This multi-day festival promises a variety of events, including a parade, Horseshoe Tournament, Mud Volleyball, Toni’s Trot (a run/walk), and a Coed Cornhole Tournament. Check the website for a full schedule.
- Enjoy “Music in the Park” (Saturday, July 19, Ottawa): Head to Washington Square Park in Ottawa for a free outdoor music performance by The StingRays from 6-8 p.m.
- Attend “Music in the Park” - Samurai Necktie (July 18, Peru): The City of Peru hosts free “Music in the Park” featuring Samurai Necktie at Schweickert Pavillion at Centennial Park. The music starts at 6 p.m.
- Go on a “Take a Hike & a Lunch” Excursion (July 20, Starved Rock Lodge): This guided 3-mile hike through Starved Rock’s canyons includes a lunch break, perfect for a nature immersion.
- Browse the Ottawa Farmers Market (July 19, Ottawa): Discover local produce, crafts and other goods at the Farmers Market on Jackson Street in Ottawa.
The Scene