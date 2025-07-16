July 16, 2025
5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Frozen’ Sing-A-Long, Hot Sauce Expo this weekend

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet will kick off its 49th free “Concerts on the Hill” on Thursday. For those new to “Concerts on the Hill,” this is a free, outdoor, summer concert series at the park. Guests bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting on top of the grassy hill as they listen to musical acts performing in the outdoor bandshell.

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet hosts Concerts on the Hill Thursdays through August. (Photo courtesy of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

  1. Catch a Free Family Movie Night - Frozen Sing-A-Long (Bolingbrook, Thursday, July 17): Head to UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook from 6 to 10 p.m. for a free outdoor movie night, featuring a “Frozen Sing-A-Long.” Click here for more information.
  2. Go to “Rockin’ the Ville: Hillbilly Rockstarz” (Romeoville, Thursday, July 17): Enjoy an outdoor concert with Hillbilly Rockstarz at Deer Crossing Park from 7 to 9 p.m. This is part of Romeoville’s summer concert series. Click here for more information.
  3. Go to the Including You Family Fun Fest (Joliet, Saturday, July 19): Mark your calendar for this family-friendly event returning to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
  4. Attend the 2025 IL Hot Sauce Expo (Joliet, Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20): If you enjoy spicy food, the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet is hosting the Hot Sauce Expo, offering a chance to sample and purchase a variety of hot sauces. Click here for more information.
  5. Concerts on the Hill (Thursday, July 17): Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre hosts free “Concerts on the Hill” every Thursday through August. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets to relax on the hill by the waterfront. Concessions and soft drinks will be available. Click here for more information.
