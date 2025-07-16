5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Frozen’ Sing-A-Long, Hot Sauce Expo this weekend

- Catch a Free Family Movie Night - Frozen Sing-A-Long (Bolingbrook, Thursday, July 17): Head to UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook from 6 to 10 p.m. for a free outdoor movie night, featuring a “Frozen Sing-A-Long.” Click here for more information.
- Go to “Rockin’ the Ville: Hillbilly Rockstarz” (Romeoville, Thursday, July 17): Enjoy an outdoor concert with Hillbilly Rockstarz at Deer Crossing Park from 7 to 9 p.m. This is part of Romeoville’s summer concert series. Click here for more information.
- Go to the Including You Family Fun Fest (Joliet, Saturday, July 19): Mark your calendar for this family-friendly event returning to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park from 3 to 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Attend the 2025 IL Hot Sauce Expo (Joliet, Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20): If you enjoy spicy food, the Louis Joliet Mall in Joliet is hosting the Hot Sauce Expo, offering a chance to sample and purchase a variety of hot sauces. Click here for more information.
- Concerts on the Hill (Thursday, July 17): Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre hosts free “Concerts on the Hill” every Thursday through August. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets to relax on the hill by the waterfront. Concessions and soft drinks will be available. Click here for more information.
