‘John Williams: The GOAT’ Fox Valley Orchestra concert set for July 20

Fox Valley Orchestra continues its “Summer Pops” series with “John Williams: The GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” a concert of movie music at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

The concert will take place at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St. The public is invited. Parking is free.

According to a news release, Stephen Squires returns to direct the orchestra in “Raiders March,” “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” “Superman,” “The Cowboys,” “Schindler’s List” and “Star Wars.”

Advance single tickets are available online until noon July 19, and cost $24 for adults, $20 students and seniors and $16 children 8 and under. For online tickets, visit foxvalleyorchestra.org.

Single tickets at the door are $28 adults, $24 students and seniors and $18 children 8 and under.

Band members are high-level volunteer musicians from the Fox Valley area. They are selected for outstanding musicianship and willingness to support and create educational opportunities for youth.

The orchestra is part of Fox Valley Music Consortium, an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The consortium features professional and high-level amateur performing groups and youth education programs, the release stated.