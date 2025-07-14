8 destinations to visit during Joliet’s Restaurant Week July 19-27

Joliet’s Restaurant Week returns July 19-27.

Designed to promote the local restaurant industry and highlight the wide variety of exciting dining the city has to offer, this 10-day event allows diners to try chef-curated specials – all while getting a chance to win restaurant gift cards, hotel stays and more.

Heritage Corridor Destinations, the Joliet City Center Partnership, the city of Joliet and Enjoy Illinois have partnered to sponsor this year’s event, which brings together 16 participating restaurants.

These delectable downtown restaurants will offer up to 20% discounts, prix fixe meals, buy-one-get-one-free offers and other incentives, including free appetizers and desserts with select purchases. And if all those great deals aren’t enough, just by checking out these restaurants, you have a chance to win some great prizes from Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St. in Joliet (Photo provided by Bishop Hill Winery)

Bishops Hill

310 Bridge St., Joliet

bishopshill.com

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle is now home to an award-winning winery and tasting room. Indulge in its popular 2018 Cab Sav, which is currently on sale, or the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

Cut 158 Chophouse

110 N. Chicago St., Joliet

cut158chophouse.com

This trendy steakhouse, located next to the legendary Rialto Square Theatre, is the ideal destination for a high-end meal and craft cocktail along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Cut 158’s menu is packed with fresh, high-quality beef, seafood and veggie offerings, alongside an expansive selection of craft beers, house wines and whisky.

Cut 158 Chophouse is located at 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet. (Cut 158 Chophouse)

Jitters Coffee House

178 N. Chicago St.

facebook.com/jittersjoliet

This independently owned coffee shop is the perfect place to pull up a chair and start planning your next day of adventure on Route 66, or just relax and recharge before hitting the road again. Housed inside a historic downtown building, Jitters serves a variety of breakfast and lunch delicacies, including pastries, fresh sandwiches and delicious desserts, along with their selection of fresh-brewed coffees and smoothies.

Mousa Greek Taverna

158 N. Chicago St., Joliet

mousagreektaverna.com

Mousa Greek Taverna, located in downtown Joliet, provides a dining experience that is nothing short of a globe-trotting adventure. On the menu, you will find authentic Greek delicacies like Saganaki, a pan-seared Kefalograviera cheese, or Beef Yiouvetsi, a tender filet, rosamarina pasta, and a rich tomato sauce.

Puerto Escondido

509 N. Chicago St., Joliet

facebook.com/elpuertoescondidojoliet

Puerto Escondido is a family-oriented restaurant serving fresh traditional Mexican dishes Tuesday through Sunday in downtown Joliet. With an ever-changing menu that features popular items like Menudo with handmade tortillas and Chicken Mole Enchiladas, you’re in for a delicious meal.

Sought Out Grounds

310 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

soughtoutgrounds.com

Sought Out Grounds is downtown Joliet’s newest specialty coffee shop, featuring homemade organic syrups and a fun, seasonal, handcrafted menu. Beyond the espresso drinks, cold brew, drip coffee and pour-over offerings, Sought Out is on a mission to offer a third space within the community that focuses on culture and music. Check out their hot and iced teas, in addition to their ever-changing seasonal specials.

In lieu of a ribbon cutting, chef Rick Bayless cuts a tortas for the opening of Tortazo restaurant inside Harrah’s Casino Joliet on Friday, Oct. 4, 20234 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Tortazo by Chef Rick Bayless

151 N. Joliet St., Joliet

caesars.com/harrahs-joliet

Helmed by Michelin-starred chef, author and restaurateur Rick Bayless, Tortazo is a fast-casual restaurant located inside Joliet’s Harrah’s Casino that offers thoughtfully sourced menu items and drinks for its flavorful take on Mexican cuisine. Tortazo’s menu highlights the famous Mexican sandwich - the Torta - while offering guests a variety of other bold and flavorful Mexican dishes.

Yura Nuna

221 N. Chicago St., Joliet

yuranuna.com

Established in 2023, Yura Nuna is a family-owned restaurant that aims to reinvent classic Korean cuisine. They specialize in crafting delectable dishes that blend the familiarity of traditional Korean home-cooked meals with a contemporary flair. The diverse menu includes rice bowls, bubble teas, and smoothies – all prepared with the highest level of attention and fresh ingredients.

To learn how to participate in Restaurant Week, view specials and see a full list of all participating restaurants, visit hcdestinations.com/jolietrestaurantweek.