Paul Reiser; tributes to Neil Diamond, Taylor Swift, Queen coming to McAninch Arts Center

One Night of Queen - The Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI “One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works” will be at the McAninch Arts Center March 28, 2026. (JAY BAUMGARDNER - JAYBAUMPHOTO L/Jaybaumphoto)

Comedians Paul Reiser and Paula Poundstone, tributes to Taylor Swift, George Michael and Neil Diamond and more are part of the recently-announced 2025-2026 Performance Series at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus.

“The MAC’s 2025-2026 season will feature artists never before seen at MAC including one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Paul Reiser, and the soul stirring Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, a handpicked lineup of the nation’s top tribute sensations including ‘Are You Ready For It?’ celebrating Taylor Swift, the soulful storytelling of ‘I Am, He Said,’ honoring Neil Diamond, the iconic hits of ‘The Life and Music of George Michael’ and the stadium-shaking power of ‘One Night of Queen’ starring Gary Mullen,“ MAC Director Diana Martinez said in a news release. ”It will also feature the return of MAC favorites such as WGN’s Pat Tomasulo, the incredible 11-member a cappella phenomenon Voctave and the critically acclaimed dance company Ailey II.”

‘Are You Ready For It?’ celebrating Taylor Swift will be at the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Nov. 21. (TOMMY_CALLAHAN)

The MAC’s Performance Series season opens Sept. 28 with one of the longest-running one-man comedies in Broadway history, Steve Solomon’s “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy.” Other comedy highlights include the return of Capitol Fools with their hallmark brand of of-the-moment equal opportunity political musical satire Oct. 12, the MAC debut of Paul Reiser, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and hilarious creatives Oct. 17 and, following her sold out MAC engagement last fall, the return of comedy legend Paula Poundstone Jan. 24, according to the news release.

The soul-stirring harmonies of the Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will bring their “Peace” tour to the MAC Nov. 8 and the critically acclaimed International Guitar Night will perform March 6.

For the hottest music of the 1960s to today, the MAC has tributes to some of the biggest musical icons in Billboard history: “I Am, He Said” - Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond Oct. 18, “The Life & Music of George Michael” Nov. 9, “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” Nov. 21, “TOP OF THE WORLD - A Carpenters Tribute” Nov. 23 and “One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works” March 28.

Cirque Kalabanté will perform at McAninch Arts Center Feb. 7, 2026. (Mummi Lu)

The world-class beauty and strength of Ailey II Oct. 25, Cirque Kalabanté Feb. 7 and Drum Tao March 14 are three examples of family friendly events in this exciting season spanning artistic and geographic boundaries.

The season also includes performances by the MAC’s two professional companies in residence – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic. As previously announced, New Philharmonic, under the baton of Maestro Kirk Muspratt, will be joined by the 80-voice Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus and soloists for Orff’s monumental “Carmina Burana” in their season opener Oct. 4-5.

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble kicks off their 2025-2026 season in November with the final chapter of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy, “Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon Nov. 20-Dec. 21. The ensemble will also welcome new leadership from Artistic Director Gus Menary and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Milhouse.

In addition to those professional productions, the MAC will host more than 60 College of DuPage Theater, Music and Dance student performances and concerts. The MAC also offers free programming for the community throughout the year, including the Global Flicks film series and 2026 summer’s Lakeside Pavilion series.

Subscriptions for the MAC’s 2025-2026 season are now on sale.

Single show tickets for the MAC’s 2025-2026 Performance Series and Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic’s 2025-2026 productions go on sale at noon Aug. 8 online at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630-942-4000 and in person at the MAC Box Office, 425 Fawell Boulevard. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.