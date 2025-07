Monica Synett - msynett@shawmedia.com Taxco provided red and white wines for Kishwaukee United Way's Annual Taste of the Vine in Sycamore on Thursday, November 13, 2014. (Monica Synett)

Enjoy a variety of wines, beer and spirits at the Sycamore Park District’s Sip ‘n’ Savor event from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Sycamore Community Park.

This event for ages 21 and over will have food and craft vendors, and music from the band SoundCheck.

Tickets include 10 drink samples, a commemorative glass, lemonade and water. The cost is $25 before July 21 and $30 the day of the event.

For more information, visit sycparks.org/sip-n-savor.