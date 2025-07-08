Led Zeppelin, Queen tributes & Andy Grammer coming to Will County this summer

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen will perform at the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox City Commons July 26, 2025. (Photo provided by the Village of New Lenox)

New Lenox has a full lineup of national touring artists set to take the stage of the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox City Commons as part of the 2025 Summer Concert Series.

Get the Led Out - Saturday, July 19

Get the Led Out is a tribute to the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin. The six-piece band has a strong focus on Led Zeppelin’s early years and deeper cuts in their live shows. Their concerts also include an acoustic set with songs like “Hey Hey What Can I Do?” and “Tangerine.” Get the Led Out takes the stage at 8 p.m. and a yet-to-be-announced opening band starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen – Saturday, July 26

Killer Queen is a UK-based band that embodies the music and spirit of the chart-topping legendary band Queen. Killer Queen has performed at arenas across Europe, and has sold out shows in the U.S. Killer Queen begins at 8 p.m., after a yet-to-be-announced opening band that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Andy Grammer – Saturday, Aug. 16

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is a multi-platinum artist known for hits “Honey I’m Good,” “Fine By Me” and “Keep Your Head Up.” Grammer will perform at 9 p.m, with two yet-to-be-announced opening bands beginning at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all shows.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Village of New Lenox’s website.