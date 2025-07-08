5 Things to Do: Pop-Up Market & Music in Sterling, Rock Falls River Chase

- Attend the Dale Park Pop-Up Market and Music (Sterling): On Thursday, July 10, head to Dale Park in Sterling from 5 to 8 p.m. for an evening of music, shopping and dining. You can grab a “blue cup” beverage from nearby establishments and enjoy it while you shop or dine al fresco in the park.
- Watch the Rock Falls River Chase: Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, head to Sewards Park in Rock Falls for the Rock Falls River Chase, featuring stock outboard boat racing. This unique event, held at the same location as it was in the ’80s and ’90s, features racers from 9 to 70+ years old competing in various classes with speeds up to 80+ mph.
- Eats ‘N’ Beats @ The District with Big Hair Mafia: After the Rock Falls River Chase on Saturday, head to the RB&W District Park for the annual Eats ‘N’ Beats event, featuring Big Hair Mafia from 7-10 p.m. The concert is free, and food trucks and vendors will be at the event.
- Catch “Puppy Pals Live” (Dixon): On Sunday, July 13, the Dixon Historic Theatre will host “Puppy Pals Live - The Action-Packed Comedic Stunt Dog Show” at 4:30 p.m. This family-friendly show features mostly rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and feats.
- Experience “Around the Farm Art Exhibition” at the Coliseum Museum: The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana in Oregon is hosting a juried art show called “Around the Farm,” highlighting Midwest farm life and local creativity. This exhibition runs through July 12.
