5 Things to Do: Infinity Food & Art Festival in Ottawa, La Salle County 4-H Show

- Infinity Food & Art Festival: Head to the Jordan Block on Main Street in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the Infinity Food & Art Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sample bites from 15 food trucks and browse the works of more than 10 artists and artisans. Bring the kids for the Junior Chef Make & Take with four sessions happening throughout the day.
- Attend the La Salle County 4-H Show and Junior Fair (Ottawa): Running from July 10-13 at the La Salle County Fairgrounds in Ottawa, this event offers a taste of local agricultural life and community spirit. You can see various 4-H projects and livestock shows, and enjoy fairground activities. There’s a truck-and-tractor pull on Thursday, a rodeo on Friday, and a demolition derby on Saturday, along with family-friendly entertainment like magic shows.
- Enjoy Wine or Sparkling Wine at August Hill Winery / Illinois Sparkling Co. (Peru/Utica area): August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. offer tasting room experiences. On Sunday, July 13, enjoy Sunday Brunch at the Tasting Room, a Cave Tasting Experience at their winery location, or Wine on the Hill with live music from Chad Link from noon to 5 p.m.
- Sunrise in the Prairie Hike at Starved Rock State Park (Utica - Sunday, July 13): Marvel at the sunrise at Starved Rock with a scenic and peaceful hike beginning at 7 a.m. The hike follows a path through the park’s prairie areas.
- “HarborGlow: Neon Night with Harmonix” (Ottawa - Saturday, July 12): Visit Heritage Harbor in Ottawa for an evening under the stars with Harmonix. Enjoy the high-energy show along the waterfront from 7-10 p.m. This is a special “Neon Night” event, promising a vibrant atmosphere.
