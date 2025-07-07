Downtown Glen Ellyn to host Jazz Up Music Festival

Jazz fans fill Main Street for a previous Jazz in Glen Ellyn event in this Shaw Local file photo. (Steve Bittinger)

Glen Ellyn’s Jazz Up Music Festival is back and better than ever, returning Saturday, July 12 on Main Street in downtown Glen Ellyn.

As the premiere jazz festival of DuPage County, this event showcases jazz talents featuring rising stars and legends, offering a full day of rhythm, improvisation and unforgettable melodies for music lovers of all ages, according to the Downtown Glen Ellyn Alliance.

Events include Jazz Brunch at Nobel House, a Jazz Improvisational Master Class, WDCB Jazz Kickoff Party at Two Hound Red Brewing Company, performances from 4-9:30 p.m. and after fest jam sessions.

Performers include the DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble, Lenard Simpson Group, Thaddeus Tukes Group, Bellas Artes School of Music student groups and more.

Guests may bring their own picnic or purchase food and drinks from local restaurants.

For more information and a full schedule, visit downtownglenellyn.com/jazz-up-music-festival.