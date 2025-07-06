Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra blows into Raue Center Aug. 15

Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Bill Pantle will be at Raue Center for the Arts Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. (Photo by Todd Heintz. )

Get ready for a timeless evening of swing, style and signature Sinatra charm as one of Chicagoland’s top tribute performers brings the legend of Ol’ Blue Eyes to life.

Summer Wind: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Bill Pantle will be at Raue Center for the Arts Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

For nearly a decade, Bill Pantle has captivated audiences with his natural baritone, classic crooner style and undeniable stage presence, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Backed by some of Chicago’s most talented jazz and big band musicians, Pantle recreates the magic of Sinatra’s most iconic performances—from beloved standards like “The Way You Look Tonight” and “Fly Me to the Moon” to unforgettable moments from live concerts and variety shows.

Summer Wind is a nostalgic journey through the Great American Songbook and the golden era of American entertainment. Raised on the sounds of Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and, of course, Frank Sinatra, Pantle brings an authenticity and heart to every note he sings, the release stated.

“This isn’t just a show—it’s a celebration of the music, the voice, and the charisma that defined a generation,” Pantle said in the release. “Sinatra had a way of making everyone in the room feel like he was singing just for them, and that’s what we aim to bring to the stage.”

Tickets start at $33 and are available online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Box Office, 26 N Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.