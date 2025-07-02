Great White, Slaughter bring rock hits to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Great White and Slaughter will perform at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles Friday, July 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Two of the biggest bands of the ’80s hard rock scene will take the stage at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles for an incredible show on Friday, July 18.

Great White and Slaughter, both multi-platinum-selling bands, will perform their biggest hits, bringing audiences back to the late ’80s and early ’90s. The bands have been appearing on double bills and doing shows together for more than ten years.

Slaughter, known best for the hits “Fly to the Angels” and “Up All Night,” features singer Mark Slaughter and original bassist Dana Strum. The band has been touring and making music since their debut album “Stick it to Ya” was released in 1990.

“It’s a great show, with us and Great White,” Slaughter said. “We’re all there to tear it up. Our music is a part of a lot of people’s lives, so our songs are a time stamp and they take you back to a certain time of your life.”

The Chicago area and the Midwest have always been a highlight of the band’s touring schedule, as fans have embraced the music since the band began, according to Slaughter.

“Chicago and the Midwest keep rock n’ roll alive,” he said. “The Midwest is what has kept our career, and every rock band’s career, going. People love it, and we love playing there.”

Michael Lardie, keyboardist, guitarist and founding member of Great White, agreed that the Chicago market, and the Arcada Theatre in particular, have always been great places to play.

“[We’ve played] the Arcada four times and the building is always a great vibe,” he said. “Everybody in Chicago has always been supportive, even back in the day.”

Like Slaughter’s set, which will feature the band’s well-known hits, audiences can expect to hear “House of Broken Love,” “Once Bitten Twice Shy,” “Mista Bone,” ”Save Your Love” and others that made Great White a staple of the ’80s rock era.

“Our songs will have the same energy and attitude that we had when we were younger,” said Lardie. “We still love doing what we do. Because we’re able to still do it after 40 years, the appreciation we have and that it matters to an audience- it’s rewarding to do these shows. We treasure every one of them.”

Lardie also said that playing with Slaughter is a great double bill because the bands’ musical styles complement each other well.

“It’s a good combo. [Slaughter] is heavy with a pop edge, and we’re heavy with a blues edge. It’s a really good balance, and people love the show,” he said.

Ticket prices start at $39, and can be purchased here.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre and for a complete lineup of upcoming shows, visit arcadalive.com.