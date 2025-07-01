Thirsty Thursday on the Deck returns to Glen Ellyn July 17

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Thirsty Thursday on the Deck returns Thursday, July 17, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the beautiful Lake Ellyn Boathouse. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District. )

This 21 and older event offers the perfect blend of lakeside relaxation, great drinks and live music.

Enjoy craft beer and wine available for purchase from The Beer Cellar while the band Side Project delivers a mix of pop, rock and folk music. Light snacks will be provided, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food for a casual, picnic-style vibe.

Registration is $20 per person and includes one drink ticket. A portion of the proceeds will support the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, helping fund scholarships and park improvements, according to a news release from the park district.

Lake Ellyn Boathouse is located at 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.

Registration is required and can be made at gepark.org/register.

The next Thirsty Thursday on the Deck this summer is on Aug. 21.