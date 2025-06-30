Joliet City Center Restaurant Week set for July 19-27

The Joliet City Center Restaurant Week is Saturday, July 19, to Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Photo provided by the Joliet City Center Partnership. )

Explore downtown Joliet’s exceptional culinary scene during City Center Restaurant Week from Saturday, July 19, to Sunday, July 27.

Experience a variety of cuisines, including Greek, Mexican, American, prime steak, seafood and more at the city’s unique and diverse restaurants.

Restaurant Week offers visitors and local foodies an opportunity to experience new and well-established restaurants and cafes. For nine consecutive dining-packed days, participating restaurants will offer discounts, including a free drink, dessert or appetizer, a buy-one-get-one-free entrée or 20% off.

“Joliet City Center Restaurant Week is a celebration of the vibrant culinary scene right in the heart of our city,” Joliet City Center Partnership interim Executive Director Vicki Sanchez said in a news release. “From locally loved staples to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, this event is the perfect way to explore the diverse flavors and creative talents of our downtown restaurants,”

The event will feature 16 participating restaurants: Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Bishops Hill Winery, Chicago Street Pub, Cut 158 Chophouse, Gallo De Acero, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, Jitters Coffee House Next Gen, Juliet’s Tavern, Mousa Greek Taverna, Puerto Escondido, Richardson’s, Sought Out Grounds, Sunshine Mexican Café, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Taqueria Los Comales #14 and Yura Nuna.

Customers can win restaurant gift certificates by participating in the “Snap. Scan. Submit.” contest. Snap a photo of a meal dish, scan each location’s unique QR code, and submit the form and photo to be entered into the drawing. Submitted photos may be shared on social media.

Joliet City Center Partnership and Heritage Corridor Destinations are the organizers of Joliet City Center Restaurant Week.

For information, visit jolietrestaurantweek.com.