Unwind Wednesday continues in downtown St. Charles this summer

Unwind Wednesdays will continue in downtown St. Charles this summer July 16 and Aug. 13.

The public is invited to enjoy live music and beverages on the 1st Street Plaza from 6-8:30 p.m.

Adults 21 and over must purchase alcoholic drinks from one of the five local businesses located on the 1st Street Plaza:

Alter Brewing + Kitchen

Gia Mia

La Mesa Modern Mexican

La Za’Za’ Trattoria

McNally’s Irish Pub & Kitchen

To participate, patrons must stop by one of the above venues and present a valid I.D. to receive a wristband before purchasing a beverage.

Performing musicians are Connie Cipher and Michael McInerney on July 16, and Dennis O’Brien on Aug 13.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki is looking forward to continuing this community event.

“The first Unwind Wednesday was a great success,” Sawicki said in a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance. “It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the live music, the atmosphere, and supporting our local businesses. We’re looking forward to seeing this event continue to grow with these additional dates.”

Unwind Wednesday is open to guests of all ages, but only those 21 and over may consume alcoholic beverages. All drinks and attendees must stay within the designated event boundaries on the 1st Street Plaza. Outside alcohol is not allowed.

For more information regarding Unwind Wednesday, please visit stcalliance.org/unwindwednesday.