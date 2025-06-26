Glen Ellyn to host Family Fun in the Neighborhood at Lake Foxcroft Park

Family Fun in the Neighborhood is coming to Lake Foxcroft Park in Glen Ellyn from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Family Fun in the Neighborhood is coming to Lake Foxcroft Park in Glen Ellyn from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8.

This free community event is packed with activities designed to delight kids and parents.

Bring the whole family and enjoy two hours of interactive entertainment and hands-on fun.

Highlights include:

Miss Jamie’s Farm – A musical, educational experience kids will love

– A musical, educational experience kids will love Face Painting – Transform into your favorite animal or superhero

– Transform into your favorite animal or superhero Arts & Crafts – Creative stations for kids to explore their imagination

– Creative stations for kids to explore their imagination Interactive Games – Perfect for all ages to laugh, play, and make memories

– Perfect for all ages to laugh, play, and make memories And much more!

This event is the perfect way to celebrate summer, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the outdoors together.

Lake Foxcroft Park is located at 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. This event is open to the public.