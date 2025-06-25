McHenry’s Fiesta Days to feature Music Fest, Cask & Barrel Night, arts weekend and much more

People enter the beach area during Fiesta Days at Petersen Park in McHenry Sunday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry’s signature summer spectacular, Fiesta Days, will bring 11 days of music, entertainment, food and more from July 10-20.

One of the region’s most anticipated events of the summer, Fiesta Days opens with Cask & Barrel Night on July 10, followed by Music Fest Weekend July 11-13, fireworks, a carnival, an art show and much more.

A dancer from Academia de Danza Aztlan performs as part of the Fiesta Days parade along Main Street in McHenry.

Cask & Barrel Night: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 10 at Petersen Park

Kick off Fiesta Days with an evening of beer and spirit tasting. The $65 ticket includes spirit tastings and unlimited 3-ounce tastings of craft beer from local breweries, a souvenir glass and appetizers. Designated driver tickets are $25, and include food sampling and nonalcoholic drinks. A limited number of tickets will be sold.

Music Fest Weekend: Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13 at Petersen Park

Get ready to rock and dance during Music Fest Weekend, which features a wide variety of bands across several genres. Bands include tributes to the Beach Boys, Van Halen, Eminem, Madonna and Taylor Swift, as well as blues guitarist Jimmy Nick and Justin Wallace and Matthew Lucas, who will perform rock, pop and country music on Cask & Barrel Night.

Music Fest Weekend isn’t just music! Additional happenings include a carnival, a car show on Sunday, fireworks on Sunday, Beach Bash Sunday with children’s activities from noon to 4 p.m. at Petersen Park, a Big Wheel race at 3 p.m. Sunday and more. Food vendors over the Music Fest Weekend will include Plum Garden, Karajo Chow Down, Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, Mindful Roots and more.

Art and Street Fair Weekend: Thursday, July 17 – Sunday, July 20

The second weekend of the festival kicks off Thursday with a parade and concert in the park from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Food and beer vendors will be available.

Browse unique goods from crafters and artisans at Arts & Crafts in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park and Miller Point. Items include handmade jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography and much more. Maker’s Zone Craft Stations will have free projects for kids from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional weekend events include the Fiesta Days Parade on Sunday, July 20, stepping off at 1:30 p.m. The DamYak challenge, a 4.8-mile kayak event along the Fox River, is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 19. After the DamYak, stick around for the Duck Derby at 11 a.m. The ducks will be dropped into Boone Creek from the Green Street Bridge.

For more information and a complete lineup of events, visit mchenryfiestadays.com.