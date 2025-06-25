5 Things to Do: Life-Sized Candyland, Harry Potter Trivia at Pinz, and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Life-Sized Candyland: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 27, a life-sized game of Candyland will be held at the Oswego Public Library District’s Montgomery campus, 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery. Attendees can participate in a round of Candyland to see if they can make it from the Peppermint Forest to Candy Castle. Participants may have to wait a few minutes for a new round to begin. The game is intended for children. Children must be accompanied by a parent. For more information, visit oswego.lib.il.us/event/life-sized-candyland. Harry Potter Trivia at Pinz: At 7 p.m. Friday, June 27, Pinz Entertainment Center, 1209 Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville, will host a Harry Potter-themed trivia event. The event features four rounds of questions with four possible winners with an overall winner of the night. There will be prizes for trivia winner and the best dressed from the Harry Potter movies. There also will be $14 16-inch cheese pizza, $18 domestic buckets, specialty-themed cocktails, mocktails, and Butter Beer. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/events/. Green Connect: Community Clean-up Program: From 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 28, the Yorkville Chamber of Commerce and The Conservation Foundation will host Green Connect, a clean-up event, at Burks Bros. Drywall, 1207 Badger St. in Yorkville. Participants will be able to help clean-up the store. Attendees must bring their own gloves. Pickers and trash bags will be provided. The event is the third in a series of clean-ups around Yorkville. Free T-shirts also will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit the Yorkville Chamber. Painting the Little White School Museum and Heritage Park: At 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, the Oswegoland Park District will hold an outdoor guided art class at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St. in Oswego. Participants can learn step-by-step painting techniques. Attendees will be able to use the techniques to create artwork inspired by the museum and Heritage Park. All ages are welcome. The class costs $25. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/painting-the-little-white-school-museum-and-heritage-park/. Sensory Friendly Swim: At 10 a.m. Sunday, June 29, the Oswegoland Park District will offer a sensory friendly swim at the Civic Center Aquatic Park, 5 Ashlawn Ave. in Montgomery. The swim is accommodating and inclusive for residents with various sensory needs. A minimal whistle will be used by lifeguards. No music will be played. All ages are welcome. The swim is free for passholders and $5 for non-pass holders. For more information, oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/sensory-friendly-swim-3/.

