Summertime events in Lee County

Boats cruise between the bridges in Dixon during the lighted-boat parade, part of the second annual Venetian Night. (Philip Marruffo)

The summer is in full swing, so make the most of the season with tons of activities and events happening in Lee County.

Fill your calendars and explore all the excitement that these local communities have to offer, because we’ve rounded up the must-attend events that will make your summer unforgettable.

July 3-6

Petunia Festival — Downtown Dixon; pancake breakfast, bags and poker tournaments, tennis and soccer tournaments, car show, craft show, carnival, live music, parade and fireworks; petuniafestival.org

As the sun sets Sunday, people gather on the Peoria Avenue Bridge in Dixon to watch the Petunia Festival fireworks display. (Troy Taylor)

July 4

Brush & Bloom — 200 block of West First Street, Dixon; families are invited to paint a 4-by-4 square of the street; discoverdixon.com or 815-284-3361

July 5

Reagan Run 5K — Reagan Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave.; race starts at 8 a.m. at Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home and finishes at Haymarket Square; reaganrun.com

Nuts About Art — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; presented by The Next Picture Show; featuring a variety of artists and mediums in an outdoor show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free admission; nextpictureshow.org

July 11

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Jeff Cagney; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

July 12

Rock River Jazz Band — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; live music performance outdoors; 7-8:45 p.m.; rockriverjazzband.com and Facebook

The Rock River Jazz Band performs in this Shaw Local file photo. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

July 13

Puppy Pals Live-The Action-Packed Comedic Student Dog Show — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; as seen on America’s Got Talent; tickets start at $10; 4:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

July 17-19

Ashton Village-Wide Garage Sales — Ashton; hunt for deals and treasures; ashtonil.com/parks-recreation

July 18

Cruise-In Night — downtown Ashton; stroll and check out vintage rides; 5-8 p.m.; ashtonil.com/parks-recreation

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Emilio Salinas; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

July 19

The 4 C Notes-Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons Tribute — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

July 24-27

Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show — Lee County Fairgrounds, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy; 4-H exhibits, truck and tractor pulls, mud bogs and dirt drags, carnival, music, food and more; leecounty4hcenter.com; and Facebook

July 25

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by The James Miller Duo; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

July 31

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the film on the birthday of fictional character Harry Potter; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 1

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Fred & Ginger; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Aug. 1-3

Franklin Grove Summer Harvest Festival — Chaplin Creek Village, 1715 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove; multi-day festival featuring activities for all ages; franklingrove.org and Facebook

Aug. 2

Rock River Jazz Band — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; live music performance outdoors; 7-8:45 p.m.; rockriverjazzband.com and Facebook

Aug. 2-3

Living History Antique Equipment Show — 1674 Whitney Road, Franklin Grove; family activities, displays, tractor drive, antique equipment on display and for sale; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; lhaea.org

Aug. 8

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Steve Catron; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Double Vision- Foreigner Tribute Concert — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 9

Venetian Night — Dixon Riverfront; get a spot to watch the boat parade and enjoy a festive atmosphere in the community; 5 p.m.; discoverdixon.com/events/venetian-night and Facebook

The lighted boat parade, followed by a fireworks display, wrapped up the first Venetian Night in downtown Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Music on Main — Main Street, Sublette; live entertainment; 6-9 p.m.; subletteweb.com

Aug. 15

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by LoJo Russo; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

“Wonder Woman”— The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the 2017 film; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 16

Remember the Titans — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the film based on a true story; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 17

The Heartland Crooner sings Andy Williams — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tickets start at $20; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 21-24

Amboy Depot Days — Downtown Amboy; car show, tractor show, 5K race, arts and crafts show, garage sales, music, carnival and parade; depotdays.com, Facebook

Visitors stroll the downtown Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, during Amboy’s Depot Days car show. Thousands of people capped off the four-day festival with the car show and drawing on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal)

Aug. 22

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Justin Jones Acoustic Show; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Aug. 23

Disney’s Dare to Dream JR. — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; family-friendly film; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Aug. 29

Music at the Square — John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave., Dixon; music by Korey C. Pepper Music; 5:30-7 p.m.; discoverdixon.com

Aug. 30

Grist Mill Grind 10K and 1 Mile Fun Walk — Franklin Creek State Natural Area Trails, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove; challenging event with hills and runners crossing a creek; 8 a.m.; franklincreekconservation.org and Facebook

Billy the Kid-Billy Joel Tribute — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tribute concert for the legendary singer; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Sept. 1

Lions Club Labor Day Celebration — Paw Paw; parade, vendor fair, car show and food; see website for schedule including Street Dance on Friday and Saturday and a tractor pull on Sunday; leecountyfun.com and Facebook

Sept. 5

Clueless — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; watch the 1995 film; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com

Sept. 6

Dement Town Music Fest — Seventh Street and Depot Avenue, Dixon; featuring live music, food and drinks; admission $10 and cash only; discoverdixon.com and Facebook

Hops & Harmony — Centennial Park, Sublette; featuring live music, food and beverages; featured artist is Sawyer Brown; see website for schedule and details; subletteweb.com

Sublette Car Show — Route 52, Sublette; featuring all makes of cars, trucks and even tractors too; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; subletteweb.com

Sept. 7

Grand Detour Arts Festival — John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St.; juried art show, student art, music and food; admission is free; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; nextpictureshow.org/event/76th-grand-detour-arts-festival and Facebook