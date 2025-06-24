Cantigny to host ‘Voyage en France,’ ‘Rendezvous: Splendor or Versailles’ events in Wheaton

Visitors stop to view a scaled-down replica of the Eiffel Tower during the Voyage en France event at Cantigny Park in 2024 in Wheaton. The 2025 event is Sunday, July 20. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Cantigny Park will celebrate its connection to French culture with “Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles” and “Voyage en France,” two of its most popular summer events, July 19 and 20.

Cantigny, a 500-acre park in Wheaton, is the former estate of Colonel Robert R. McCormick. It’s named for the French village of Cantigny and America’s first significant victory in World War I.

Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles is Saturday, July 19, 7:30-11 p.m. at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. (Biff Yeager)

Rendezvous: Splendor of Versailles – Saturday, July 19

7:30-11 p.m.

Transport to Versailles at Rendezvous en France. This 21 and over event features all of the opulence of Versailles in Cantigny’s gardens. Enjoy entertainment including string music, aerialists, burlesque, a live band and roaming performers. Dress to impress in the best lavish, gold ensemble that would earn Marie Antoinette’s approval.

Silent Disco: 7:30 – 11:30 p.m., Le Jardin Lawn

Eiffel Tower Light Show: 9, 10:35 & 11:10 p.m., Eiffel Tower Lawn

Tickets are $65 ($75 day of the event) and the Rendezvous upgrade package is $140 ($150 day of) and includes early entry, preferred parking, an air conditioned private location with a bar and four drink tokens.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Voyage en France – Sunday, July 20

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Enjoy the annual French culture event at Cantigny. Immerse yourself in the charm of France while roaming the gardens or shopping at the French Market. Discover En Plein Air artists at work along with a variety of art focused family activities. Enjoy musical performances and Can-can and ballet dancers throughout the park. Make sure to snap a photo at one of the many photo stations, including the iconic Eiffel Tower replica.

Tickets are $15 ($20 day of) and children 15 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road in Wheaton. For more information about Cantigny, visit cantigny.org.