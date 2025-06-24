Americana band Maygen on the Birdwatcher to perform at Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich

Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich will welcome Maygen and the Birdwatcher for an unforgettable evening of live music on Thursday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. (Photo provided by Roberts Family Farm. )

Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich will welcome Maygen and the Birdwatcher for an unforgettable evening of live music on Thursday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Known for their genre-bending blend of Americana, bluegrass and soulful storytelling, this award-winning Minnesota-based band brings their high-energy show to the heart of rural Illinois, according to a news release.

Winners of multiple Midwest Country Music Awards and praised for their rich harmonies and inventive songwriting, Maygen and the Birdwatcher are rapidly becoming a staple in the Americana scene. Their sound weaves together roots, folk, rock, and soul, creating a unique experience that resonates with audiences across the country, the release stated.

This special performance is part of the farm’s ongoing “Party on the Patio” summer concert series, combining scenic farmland views, farm-raised hospitality and craft beverages with top-tier musical talent.

Tickets are just $15 per person and can be purchased in advance here.

Guests can enjoy a relaxing evening surrounded by grazing cows, cold drinks and the sweet sounds of live Americana music. Food and drinks will be available on-site.

More information can be found at robertsfamilyfarminsandwich.com.