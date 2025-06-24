5 Things to Do: Rock Falls’ Touch A Truck, CannaFest in the Sauk Valley this weekend

Sam Katz of Plano paints Friday, July 12, 2024, at Herbal Roots’ Cannafest in Dixon. This year's CannaFest is Saturday, June 28, at the WhoElse Land social club in Nelson. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here is our list of five suggestions:

Touch a truck in Rock Falls: Get ready for a day of exploration and excitement as Touch A Truck of Rock Falls presents “The Big One” from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Rock Falls river front and RB&W District. This year’s event will feature over 170 diverse vehicles, two live shows and 11 hours of non-stop, free family entertainment. Children and adults alike will have the unique opportunity to look, touch, learn, and be inspired by an incredible array of vehicles. The expansive display will include everything from thrilling race cars and essential emergency vehicles to robust municipal and construction. From 2:30-8 p.m., the Rock Falls riverfront and RB&W District will transform into a lively after-party featuring live music from the popular bands Rollin Whiskey and Run Forrest Run. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 29. Light it up: The third annual Herbal Roots CannaFest is inviting the public to grab a bud and bring a friend to its new location at the WhoElse Land social club and venue Saturday, June 28. The “one-of-a-kind full-sensory” marijuana and music festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 126 Anderson Lane in Nelson. Event organizer Guy Cooksey said no alcohol is permitted, and attendees must “bring their own bud.” Attendees can shop from more than 40 vendors, play interactive games such as horseshoes and disc golf, or get some fresh ink or a new piercing from Ink Storm Rebels. Event sponsor Peaceful Pines Hemp Farm also will be on-site with a variety of hemp products. At 4:20 p.m., festival-goers can gather at the main stage for a group photo. The 21-and-older event costs $20, which must be paid at the gate. Shuttles will run attendees from the parking lot to the festival grounds throughout the day. For more information, visit the Herbal Roots CannaFest Facebook page. Pick up something from the garden: Check out the Rock Falls Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays May through October. The market has provided almost 40 years of service to the community by providing fresh produce and a place to sell. The market welcomes everyone: farmers, crafters, local businesses and more. The Rock Falls Farmers Market is at 401 W. Second St., Rock Falls. Learn some Dixon history: A bridge collapse over the Rock River 152 years ago will be the topic at the “Those Were the Days” program Saturday, June 28, at the Oregon Depot, 400 Collins St., Oregon. The 10 a.m. presentation will be given by Tom Wadsworth of Dixon whose great-great-great grandmother, Christan Goble, 51, was one of the fatalities. At the time of the collapse, she was on the bridge holding his great-grandmother, 3-year-old Gertie (Wadsworth) Lievan (1869-1944). Fortunately, Gertie survived, after she floated almost 1,900 feet downstream before being grabbed by the hair and pulled out near the railroad bridge. Her rescue was widely reported, even in the New York Times. A Dixon native, Wadsworth, is a nationally known speaker, writer, and former Dixon pastor and radio personality who holds a PhD in New Testament. He currently writes a regular Dixon history column for Shaw Local in Dixon and Sterling. For more information about this program or other other Oregon Depot topics, contact Roger Cain at 815-757-9715, Chris Martin at 815-742-8471 or Otto Dick at 815-440-0639. Coming up: Catch some swing music in Page Park: The Rock River Jazz Band will perform music from the Big Band and Swing eras at 7 p.m. July 12 at the Page Park Band Shell, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, Dixon. The concert will feature local vocalist Angie Harrison, who will perform tunes like “It’s Only a Paper Moon”, “Orange Colored Sky” and more. The band hopes to put you “In The Mood”, and its “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”, Aaron White, is ready to get you jumpin’ in your seats. Those attending can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

