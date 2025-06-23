‘Thanks for the Memories’ Fox Valley Orchestra Concert June 29

Fox Valley Orchestra continues its "Summer Pops" series with "Thanks for the Memories," a concert of popular radio and television music, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Orchestra)

Fox Valley Orchestra continues its “Summer Pops” series with “Thanks for the Memories,” a concert of popular radio and television music, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 29.

The concert will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.

Stephen Squires returns to direct the orchestra in “American Pie,” “Blueberry Hill,” “Piano Man,” “Pretty Woman,” “Come Sail Away,” “Footloose,” “Viva Las Vegas” and “Wizard of Oz.”

According to a news release, band members are high-level volunteer musicians from the Fox Valley area.

The orchestra is part of Fox Valley Music Consortium, an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The consortium features professional and high-level amateur performing groups and youth education programs.

In addition to Fox Valley Orchestra, member groups are Fox Valley Brass Band, Fox Valley Chorus, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz Big Band.

Parking is free. Advance single tickets online until noon June 28 are $24 for adults, $20 students and seniors and $16 children eight and under. For online tickets, visit foxvalleyorchestra.org.

Single tickets at the door are $28 adults, $24 students and seniors and $18 children eight and under.

For more information, call 630-891-2527 or visit foxvalleybrassband.org.