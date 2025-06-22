Woodstock’s free Family Fun Day Sunday

FILE - People gather on Woodstock Square last year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Gather the family for a free, fun-filled day during the Woodstock Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Woodstock Square, 100 W. Van Buren St.

The event will have a trackless kid train, balloon animals, a petting zoo, inflatables and plenty of crafts and activities. Food will be available for purchase on-site.

More information on Woodstock’s Family Fun Day can be found here: Bit.ly/WoodstockFamilyFunDay.

