June 21, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Woodstock’s free Family Fun Day Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
Sasha Gomez of Chicago dances to live music with her two daughters during McHenry County’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival at the Woodstock Square Saturday.

FILE - People gather on Woodstock Square last year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Gather the family for a free, fun-filled day during the Woodstock Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday on Woodstock Square, 100 W. Van Buren St.

The event will have a trackless kid train, balloon animals, a petting zoo, inflatables and plenty of crafts and activities. Food will be available for purchase on-site.

More information on Woodstock’s Family Fun Day can be found here: Bit.ly/WoodstockFamilyFunDay.

Would you like your event highlighted? The first step is submitting your event to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.

The SceneMcHenry CountyEntertainmentThe Scene - McHenry CountyWoodstock
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois