VetFest is Saturday in Huntley

The Huntley American Legion Post 673, located at 11712 Coral St., is pictured in 2023. (Michelle Meyer)

The ninth annual Huntley VetFest will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 21 at the Huntley American Legioin, 11712 Coral St.

There will be live music, food, drinks and activities for kids. An opening ceremony will include Jim Cornelison signing the national anthem along with live performances by Bucket Number 6, Lounge Puppets and Hi Infidelity.

More information on the Huntley American Legion VetFest can be found here: Huntleylegion.org/vetfest2025.

