Starved Rock Lodge hosts Brews with a View (and Food too!)

Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center will welcome guests to their scenic Veranda June 19 for a night of food, craft beer and live music during the annual “Brews with a View and Food, Too!” event.

Set to run from 6 to 8 p.m., this 21-and-older experience will feature appetizer-style pairings alongside tastings from local brewers and wineries. Guests will enjoy live music from regional performers KevRoy and Eddie T, and enjoy the Veranda’s panoramic views overlooking the Illinois River Valley.

The evening’s menu includes a curated selection of both cold and hot appetizers, such as seasonal fruit kabobs with honey dipping sauce, barbacoa bruschetta topped with pico de gallo and fontina cheese, spinach and artichoke dip served with Parmesan pita chips and Chile Relleno spring rolls with queso. Heartier bites include BBQ chicken sliders on Hawaiian rolls, as well as artisan pizzas – including Margherita and spicy chorizo with Alfredo and jalapeño.

Beverages will be provided by Obscurity Brewing, Starved Rock Wines, and Noon Whistle Brewing.

Admission is $60 a person. Space is limited and reservations are required. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, call (815) 220-7386 or visit starvedrocklodge.com

This special veranda event coincides with the recent launch of the Starved Rock Postcards campaign – which prominently features the overlook in aerial video.

This new TV and web commercial was possible through a partnership between Starved Rock Lodge, Village of North Utica, Market on Mill Retail Plaza, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Enjoy LaSalle County, IL - Home of Starved Rock and Enjoy Illinois.

Some places feel like a postcard, timeless and waiting to be explored. Starved Rock Country is one of those rare gems. From the scenic trails of Starved Rock State Park to the rustic charm of Starved Rock Lodge and the welcoming atmosphere of the village of Utica, every corner is filled with opportunities for adventure and moments you’ll never forget.

These are the kinds of places where memories are made, memories so special they feel like postcards you’ll want to revisit again and again.

In this 30-second spot, visitors are introduced to LaSalle Canyon, The Starved Rock Lodge and trolley, downtown Utica’s Mill Street outdoor dining, the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe, the new Market on Mill Retail Plaza and are given a brief glimpse at the Lodge’s Live Music on the Veranda concert series.

To see the spot, visit: facebook.com/starvedrocklodge

Looking for more live music? The Lodge’s long-running Live Music on the Veranda concert series runs through September and is held on select Fridays and Saturdays. Upcoming featured acts include Abbynormal, Side Show Josiah, Kevin Kramer, The Snapshot Band and Steve Sharp.

For more information, and to see a full list of upcoming Veranda concerts, visit: www.starvedrocklodge.com/events

Starved Rock Lodge event pairs together libation tastings with live music and chef-made appetizers. Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center.