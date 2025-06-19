Best bets for dining along Joliet’s Route 66

Chef Rick Bayless speaks at the opening of Tortazo restaurant inside Harrah’s Casino Joliet on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet is one of Illinois’ foremost culinary cities, offering more than 100 eateries, taquerias, supper clubs and diners, making it the ideal place to pause your travels and grab a great bite to eat.

Whether you’re a visitor exploring Route 66 or a longtime resident, these local restaurants are must-visits when you’re looking for a delicious meal.

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless is bringing his torta concept Tortazo to Old Orchard. (Photo provided by Tortazo)

Tortazo by Chef Rick Bayless

151 N. Joliet St., Joliet

www.Caesars.com/Harrahs-Joliet

Helmed by Michelin-starred chef, author and restaurateur Rick Bayless, Tortazo is a fast-casual restaurant located inside Joliet’s Harrah’s Casino that offers thoughtfully sourced menu items and drinks for its flavorful take on Mexican cuisine. Tortazo’s menu highlights the famous Mexican sandwich – the Torta – while offering guests a variety of other bold and flavorful Mexican dishes.

Al’s Steakhouse

1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

www.AlsSteaks.com

This upscale American restaurant, one of the oldest in the city, is famed for their classic charbroiled steaks and variety of fresh seafood. Al’s is your top destination for mouthwatering Grecian style cuts of steak, made exclusively with angus beef and served with a double baked potato. You’ll also find decadent Oysters Rockefeller, Escargot De Jonghe, prime rib, cold water lobster and many more fresh options.

Al’s Steakhouse 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet (Al's Steakhouse)

Mousa Greek Taverna

158 N. Chicago St., Joliet

www.mousagreektaverna.com

Mousa Greek Taverna, located in downtown Joliet, provides a dining experience that is nothing short of a globe-trotting adventure. On their menu you will find authentic Greek delicacies such as Saganaki, a pan-seared Kefalograviera cheese or Beef Yiouvetsi, a tender filet, rosamarina pasta and a rich tomato sauce.

Bishops Hill

310 Bridge St., Joliet

www.BishopsHill.com

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle now is home to an award-winning winery and tasting room. Indulge in its popular 2018 Cab Sav, which currently is on sale, or the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St. in Joliet (Photo provided by Bishop Hill Winery)

Puerto Escondido

509 N. Chicago St, Joliet

www.PuertoEscondidojoliet.com

Puerto Escondido is a family-oriented restaurant serving up fresh traditional Mexican dishes Tuesday through Sunday in downtown Joliet. With an ever-changing menu that features popular items such as Menudo with handmade tortillas and Chicken Mole Enchiladas – you’re in for a delicious meal.

Cut 158 Chophouse

110 N. Chicago St., Joliet

www.Cut158Chophouse.com

This trendy steakhouse, located directly next to the legendary Rialto Square Theatre, is your ideal destination for a high-end meal and craft cocktail along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Cut 158’s menu is packed with fresh high-quality beef, seafood and veggie offerings, alongside an expansive selection of craft beers, house wines and whisky.

Taquerias Atotonilco

500 E. Cass St., Joliet

www.TaqueriasAtotonilco.com

This popular counter service spot offers breakfast, burritos, tortas and plenty of delicious tacos al pastor. For more than 40 years, this regional chain has been beloved for their high quality foods, generous portion sizes and fair prices – all resulting in some authentic and tasty Mexican food.

Old Fashioned Pancake House

2022 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

www.OldFashionedPancakeHouse.com

The Old Fashioned Pancake House – Joliet’s go-to spot for fluffy pancakes, hearty omelets and comfort food made from scratch. Whether you’re craving a classic stack of buttermilk pancakes, a sizzling skillet or a fresh-made sandwich for lunch, we serve up big portions, bold flavors and that warm, hometown hospitality.