Festival 56 to launch summer cabaret series June 21 in Princeton

Festival 56 will begin its summer 2025 cabaret series Saturday, June 21, with a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

The series includes six cabaret performances through early August.

Each show will feature Festival 56 company members performing songs from a variety of genres. Early evening shows are family-friendly, while the 10 p.m. performances will feature a family-appropriate first act.

The full schedule:

Saturday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. – Sponsored by Corteva

– Sponsored by Corteva Sunday, June 29, 5 p.m. – Sponsored by Gardner Denver

– Sponsored by Gardner Denver Friday, July 18, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 27, 5 p.m. – Sponsored by OSF HealthCare

– Sponsored by OSF HealthCare Saturday, Aug. 2, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 5 p.m. – Disney cabaret, sponsored by Gorenz Counseling and Consulting, LTD

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at Festival 56’s website, by calling 815-879-5656, or at the Grace Theater box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.