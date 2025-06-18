70 musicians and music groups to perform this weekend during ‘Make Music Wheaton’

The Chorus of DuPage — a popular area barbershop chorus that is one of 70 musical groups and solo singers involved in Make Music Wheaton June 20-21. (Photo provided by Make Music Wheaton. )

From country to rock to gospel, jazz and a Capella barbershop music, Wheaton will be treated to music of all kinds June 20 and June 21 during “Make Music Wheaton” on street corners, at businesses, parks and the Wheaton Library.

All events are free, family-friendly and open to the public.

According to a news release, the unique event assembles a large number of musicians who will perform on the same day. About 70 solo performers and groups will take to the streets to share their talents.

The events will kick off from 6-8 p.m. Friday with a concert at the Memorial Park Bandshell. The Friday evening concert will feature two jazz ensembles and an a Capella barbershop chorus. All other performances are scheduled all day on Saturday.

“Make Music Day” events happen around the world on the longest day of the year. Launched in France in 1982, around 800 cities in 120 countries have organized events this year, the release stated.

To view the full event schedule and list of performances, visit makemusicday.org/wheaton.