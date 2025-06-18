5 Things to Do: VetFest in Huntley and a beach party in Lake in the Hills

Youngsters splash through the water during a beach party at Indian Trail Beach Wednesday evening in Lake in the Hills. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Veteran festival: The 9th annual Huntley American Legion VetFest will be from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the legion located at 11712 Coral St., Huntley. There will be live music, food, drinks and activities for kids. An opening ceremony will include Jim Cornelison signing the National Anthem along with live performances by Bucket Number 6, Lounge Puppets and Hi Infidelity. More information on the Huntley American Legion VetFest can be found here: Huntleylegion.org/vetfest2025.

Beach party: Kick off summer at the ultimate beach party during Lake in the Hills’ Beach Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Indian Trail Beach, located at 228 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills. Enjoy beach blanket bingo, build sandcastles, play a game of giant volleyball, play limo and dance the night away as a live DJ plays tunes. Tickets at the gate are $7 for residents and $9 for nonresidents. Find more information on Lake in the Hills’ Beach Bash here: Lith.org.

Party for parks: Party while fundraising for parks and playgrounds during the Fox River Grove Party for the Parks at 7 p.m. Friday at Picnic Grove Park, located at 598 Birch Lane. Take part in an auction of Fox River Grove street signs and memorabilia while enjoying food from The Brothers’ Food Truck and live music by Bodhicitta. Pack a cooler with your own drinks and enter in raffles for a chance to win prizes and a four-person golf cart. The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets are $25. Check out more details on the Fox River Grove Party for the Parks and purchase tickets here: Foxrivergrove.org.

Fun in the woods: Join the Land Conservancy of McHenry County for the Howl at the Wolf Oak event from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wolf Oak Woods in Woodstock, located at 906 Route 120. The free and family-friendly event will have food, a guided hike and nature activities. Enjoy s’mores at a bonfire by a 300-year-old oak tree while learning of the site that has been preserved by the Land Conservancy. Registration is required. Find more details and register for the Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s Howl at the the Wolf Oak here: Conservemc.org/event/howl-at-the-wolf-oak-summer-solstice-edition.

Family fun day: Gather the family for a free fun-filled day during the Woodstock Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Woodstock Square, located at 100 W. Van Buren St. The event will have a trackless kid train, balloon animals, a petting zoo, inflatables and plenty of crafts and activities. Food will be available for purchase on-site. More information can be found here: Bit.ly/WoodstockFamilyFunDay.

