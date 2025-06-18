5 Things to Do: Sick the Magazine car tour comes to Rock Falls on June 19

Drag racers roll into Rock Falls on Monday, June 10, 2024, to stop over between races in Byron and Cordova. Organized by Motion Raceworks' Sick the Magazine, nearly 350 of the high-powered street-legal rides stopped in the downtown for a block party. This year's block party is Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking for something to do in the Sauk Valley? Here are five suggestions:

Check out some of the world’s fastest street-legal cars in Rock Falls: Motion Raceworks’ Sick the Magazine is coming through Rock Falls on Thursday, June 19, and Rock Falls is having a block party to welcome them for a second year in a row. These are some of the world’s quickest street-legal cars racing and cruising their way through the Midwest. These are drag-and-drive vehicles that will be racing at the Byron Dragway Friday, June 20. They also will be at the Cordova Dragway on Wednesday, June 18. On Thursday, June 19, after racing at Tri-State Raceway in Iowa, they will make their way to Rock Falls, where the city will be throwing a Sick Summer Rock Falls Block Party. Event promotor Sick the Magazine said about 350 race vehicles and 200 more “Sick Ward” cruisers will arrive in Rock Falls throughout the afternoon Thursday, June 19, and will stick around until 9 or 10 p.m. downtown. East Second Street from Avenue A to Wood Avenue will be closed from 1 to 10 p.m. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. The public is invited to view the cars and talk with the drivers. The cars will be parked at the lot across from RB&W District Park as well as on East Second Street between Avenue A and Wood Avenue. Epic burnouts by Sick Summer entrants will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the RB&W District off Avenue A. The burnout fun is only for cars officially entered into the Sick Summer event. The Solution Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. at the RB&W District. Brito’s Grill, Main Squeeze, OORAH BBQ and Rock Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles will be at the RB&W District area for some good eats, and downtown restaurants will be open. For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com. Enjoy the Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band: The Dixon Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, at the Page Park Band Shell. The concert will include The Irish Washerwoman, Fantasy On American Sailing Songs, First Suite For Military Band by Gustav Holst, and Sabre Dance. The band will present two rarely heard marches: Pet Of The Petticoats by Sousa (1883) and Bull’s Hit March by W.E Flathers (1914). Shenandoah and Highlights From Guys & Dolls are also on the program. Ice cream will be available and door prizes will be awarded. Celebrate diversity at annual Juneteenth observance: The Sauk Valley Diversity Alliance is hosting a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. This is a free, family friendly educational event. There will be free food for the youths, free ice cream donated by Culver’s of Rock Falls, bike giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, poetry readings, music, vendors and live entertainment. This year’s celebration features youth dance group Fab Dance and Fitness Academy from Rockford. Learn how to line dance: Line dancing lessons are offered every Monday night at Mad Water Saloon in Dixon at a cost of $2 per dancer. The class from 5:30-6 p.m. is a more intermediate “advanced” class where dancers work on learning one challenging dance for 4-5 weeks; 6-8:30 p.m. is open dancing for all ages and levels. Children are welcome until 8 p.m. with adults. There is a lesson at 6:30 and another at 7:30 where you will be able to learn a full dance, step by step with instructor Rachel Young of Dixon Country Dancing. The rest of the open dance time you are welcome to hop in and try to catch on to any of the dances. Visit Dixon Country Dancing on Facebook or svdance.weebly.com. Take the kids to see trucks up close and personal: Get ready for a day of exploration and excitement as Touch A Truck of Rock Falls proudly presents “The Big One” from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Rock Falls river front and RB&W District. This year’s event will feature over 170 diverse vehicles, two live shows and 11 hours of non-stop, free family entertainment. Children and adults alike will have the unique opportunity to look, touch, learn, and be inspired by an incredible array of vehicles. The expansive display will include everything from thrilling race cars and essential emergency vehicles to robust municipal and construction. From 2:30-8 p.m., the Rock Falls riverfront and RB&W District will transform into a lively after-party featuring live music from the popular bands Rollin Whiskey and Run Forrest Run. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 29.

