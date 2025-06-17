Sauk Valley’s favorite place to enjoy a martini

Mike and Kim Kilday own Bartini's in downtown Rock Falls, a bar that specializes in decorative and flavorful martinis, and also serves beer, cocktails, bourbon and special shot drinks. (Cody Cutter)

For weeks, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s “Sauk Valley Favorites” contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After hundreds of nominations in many different categories, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re honoring Sauk Valley’s favorite place for a martini, as International Martini Day is Saturday, June 21.

Few cocktails are as iconic and sophisticated as the martini. Whether you prefer it shaken or stirred, with gin or vodka, olive or twist, there’s an art to crafting the perfect martini.

The martini is a classic cocktail that has been enjoyed for centuries. Made with gin or vodka and sweet or dry vermouth, it can be served with garnishes like olives, lemons or cherries. Additional spirits and ingredients can be added to create an unlimited variety of flavored martinis.

Here in the Sauk Valley, local establishments are serving up some truly exceptional versions, and these are the three local establishments that audiences voted as their favorites.

Kim Kilday, co-owner of Bartini's along with her husband, Mike, makes one of the new bar's signature drinks, the Snickers Martini. The bar, formerly known as Grapevine Wine & Martini Bar at 205 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, reopened April 1, and has more than 25 martinis on its menu.

FAVORITE: Bartini’s, 205 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls

Bartini’s, formerly known as Grapevine Wine & Martini Bar, opened in April, and is owned by Kim and Mike Kilday. The bar has more than 25 martinis on its menu, including the signature Snickers Martini. Additional options include blueberry lemondrop, cherry lifesaver, purple rain, Godiva chocolate and so many more flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. Bartini’s also serves beer, wine and many other cocktails. For more information, visit Bartini’s on Facebook.

One of the Favorites: The Crystal Cork, 219 W. 1st St., Dixon

Enjoy a beverage in a relaxed atmosphere at this locally owned bar known for martinis, but which also serves beer, wine and additional cocktails. Owned by Eric and Judy Brantley, the bar features more than 100 martinis, as well as over 130 wines and nearly 20 bottled beers to suit every taste. A few of the many martinis on the menu include toasted s’mores espresso martini, Andes mint martini, beach bum martini, blueberry bliss martini, Butterfinger martini, Elvis martini and so many more.

For more information, visit thecrystalcork.com.

One of the Favorites: The Factory Pub & Grub, 103 W. 3rd St., Sterling

A Sauk Valley favorite bar and grill for a decade, The Factory serves classic American pub food, as well as martinis, specialty cocktails, draft beer and more. Enjoy your crafted martini with lunch or dinner from the food menu that features wings, nachos, wraps, salads, burgers, specialty sandwiches and more.

For more information, visit thefactorypubngrubil.com.

For more information on Sauk Valley Favorites and to see additional contest winners, visit saukvalleyfavorites.com.