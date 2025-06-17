‘80s heartthrob Rick Springfield, singer Andy Grammer coming to Will County this summer

Rick Springfield will perform with the I Want My 80s Tour Friday, June 27 at Performing Arts Pavilion at the New Lenox Village Commons. (Photo by Jay Gilbert )

New Lenox has a full lineup of national touring artists set to take the stage of the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox City Commons as part of the 2025 Summer Concert Series.

Notable performances include The Revivalists, iconic ’80s artists Rick Springfield and John Waite, singer Andy Grammer and tribute shows.

The Revivalists – Saturday, June 21

Alt-rock band The Revivalists are known for their Billboard Hot 100 hit “Wish I Knew You” and follow-up single, “Kid.” The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. Two yet-to-be-named opening acts will begin the music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40.

“I Want my ’80s Tour” with Rick Springfield/John Waite/Wang Chung/Paul Young – Friday, June 27

‘80s icon Rick Springfield has sold more than 25 million albums and has 17 Top 40 hits, including “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” and of course, “Jessie’s Girl.” Springfield is also an actor, appearing in HBO’s “True Detective” and FX’s “American Horror Story,” among others, and is a best-selling author. Paul Young, known for his hit “Every Time You Go Away,” opens the show at 6:30 p.m., followed by Wang Chung (“Everybody Have Fun Tonight”) at 7 p.m. John Waite, whose hit “Missing You” hit Number One in 1984 on the U.S. Billboard Top 10, performs at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $40.

Get the Led Out - Saturday, July 19

Get the Led Out is a tribute to the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin. The six-piece band has a strong focus on Led Zeppelin’s early years and deeper cuts in their live shows. Their concerts also include an acoustic set with songs like “Hey Hey What Can I Do?” and “Tangerine.” Get the Led Out takes the stage at 8 p.m. and a yet-to-be-announced opening band starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen will perform at the Performing Arts Pavilion at New Lenox City Commons July 26, 2025. (Photo provided by the Village of New Lenox)

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen – Saturday, July 26

Killer Queen is a UK-based band that embodies the music and spirit of the chart-topping legendary band Queen. Killer Queen has performed at arenas across Europe, and has sold out shows in the U.S. Killer Queen begins at 8 p.m., after a yet-to-be-announced opening band that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Andy Grammer – Saturday, Aug. 16

Pop-rock singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is a multi-platinum artist known for hits “Honey I’m Good,” “Fine By Me” and “Keep Your Head Up.” Grammer will perform at 9 p.m, with two yet-to-be-announced opening bands beginning at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all shows.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Village of New Lenox’s website.