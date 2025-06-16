‘Summer Pop’ Fox Valley Brass Band concert June 22 in Aurora

Fox Valley Brass Band, shown in a prior concert, performs "Summer Pops" at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora. (Photo by Al Benson )

Fox Valley Brass Band continues its 2025 concert series with “Summer Pops” at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 22, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora.

The public is invited and parking is free.

According to a news release, Victor Anderson returns to direct the 31-member band in familiar show tunes and peppy pop music performed in British Brass band style.

The concert program includes: “Slipstream,” by Philip Sparke; “Porgy and Bess,” George Gershwin; “Adventures in Brass,” Ray Farr; “Felicity Rag,” Scott Joplin; “Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Phillip Sousa; “Starburst,” Dan Price; “Toccata Fire,” Steven Ponsford; “Jurassic Park,” John Williams; “When You Wish Upon A Star,” Harline/Washington; “Superman,” John Williams; and “12th Street Rag,” Euday Bowman.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Band members are accomplished volunteer musicians from the Fox Valley area. They are selected for outstanding musicianship and willingness to support and create educational opportunities for youth, the release stated.

The band is part of Fox Valley Music Consortium, an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The consortium features professional and high level amateur performing groups, including several youth education programs.

In addition to Fox Valley Brass Band, member groups are Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz Big Band.

For more information, call (630) 891-2527 or visit foxvalleybrassband.org.