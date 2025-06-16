La Salle’s Stage 212 to present summer musical ‘Legally Blonde’

La Salle’s Stage 212’s will present its summer musical, “Legally Blonde,” July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27.

Based on the adored 2001 classic film, “Legally Blonde” chronicles the transformation of Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, through memorable songs and dynamic dances, as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle’s life is turned upside down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school, and there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world, according to a news release from the theatre.

Appearing in the cast are Nora Maier as Margot Chapman, Olivia Bergfeld as Serena McGuire, Aliha Diaz as Pilar Moore, Serena Rogers as Elle Woods, Eric Masini as Warner Huntington III, Fredrick Davis as Emmett Forrest, Elizabeth Raiter as Enid Hoops, Ashley Hurst as Vivienne Kensington, Reid Tomasson as Professor Callahan, Megan Zomboracz as Paulette Buonufonte and Jaime Parks as Brooke Taylor-Wyndham.

The featured ensemble includes Austin Allbert, Douglas Alleman, Forrest Boes, James Hoehn, Lauryn Barla, Sydney Ganskop, Lainey Johns, Ivy Soens and Emma Woulfe. The ensemble includes Susan Hagerty, Spencer Kain, Nathan Leffers and Nina Leffers.

Production staff includes director/vocal director Kevin J Alleman, producer Victoria Duttlinger, choreographer Hanna Pohar, assistant choreographer Ivy Soens, production assistant Ella Johns, stage manager Jenn Masini and crew members Mary Craven and Ariana Lesman.

“Legally Blonde” will be presented at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public for $22 each beginning June 30, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours.

Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.