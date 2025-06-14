Summer events in DeKalb County bring fun for the whole family

Sandwich Fair The Sandwich Fair midway is packed with patrons on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at the fairgrounds in Sandwich. (Steve Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

It’s summertime in DeKalb County and that means plenty of fun events happening for all ages!

From lively street festivals and outdoor concerts to charming farmers’ markets and family-friendly fun, the summer offers an abundance of opportunities to explore, connect and create lasting memories.

June 17

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

June 18

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 6:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

The Music at the Mansion series of free summer concerts at the Ellwood House in DeKalb. (Photo provided)

June 20

Movie in the Park — Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St., Sandwich; concessions and a family movie at sunset; 7 p.m. sandwichparkdistrict.org

June 21

Malta Days Festival — Malta; family fun with music, bounce houses, food, beer garden and fireworks; maltadaysfestival.com

Summer Concert Series — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

June 22

Cross-Town Showdown — Sycamore Golf Club, 940 E. State St., Sycamore; golfers from DeKalb and Sycamore will tee off in this friendly competition, a unique 18-hole format that includes a scramble on the front 9 and best ball on the back 9; advance registration required; $100 for a twosome; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; golfdekalb.com

June 24

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

June 25

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 6:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

June 27

The Rocky Horror Picture Show — Egyptian Theatre, 135 Second St., DeKalb; live shadow cast to the show; see website for tickets; 8 p.m.; egyptiantheatre.org

Movies in the Park — Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa; bring a blanket or chair and watch a movie; movie begins at dusk; genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events/

June 27-28

Early Day Engine Club Show — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; featuring John Deer Tractors and John Deere Engines and related items, equipment demonstrations, tractor parade and food; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; admission is $7, free for ages 12 and younger; sandwichengineclub.com

July 3-5

Kirkland Fourth of July celebration — downtown Kirkland; live music each night, and events starting at noon Friday and Saturday including a pie eating contest on Saturday and July 4 parade with fireworks July 5; kirklandlions.org and Facebook

Fireworks go off at Hopkins Park in DeKalb Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during the annual Independence Day celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

July 4

Red, White & Boom Independence Day 5K & 10K Run/Walk — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, 8:30 a.m.; $50 day-of-registration or early-bird rates online before July 3; dekalbparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Fourth of July Celebration— Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; food vendors, relay races, games and strolling entertainment and concerts; fireworks after sunset; 4-9 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663

July 5

Sandwich Park District Freedom Days —Sandwich; includes parade in town July 5, and at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, vendors, entertainment and fireworks at dusk; sandwichparkdistrict.org

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs at Hopkins Park in this Shaw Local file photo. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

July 8

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 9

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 6:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 10

Summer Concert Series — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 11

Movies in the Park — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; bring a blanket and chairs to watch on the giant outdoor screen; sunset; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 11-13

Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend — Duke Ellington Ballroom, Holmes Student Center, Northern Illinois University, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb; swing music and ballroom dancing lessons; tickets start at $20 for guests, $40 for 1 dance; advance registration required; justmakeithappen-dekalb.com

July 12

Unplug Illinois Day — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; leave the electronic devices at home and enjoy fun and games; free; 2-4 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 13

Artist & Maker Market in the Gardens — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, foods, jewelry, and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; $5 admission, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwich.com

July 15

Kids’ Concerts in the Park: Miss Jamie’s Farm — Hopkins Park Bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; dekalbparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 16

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 7 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 17

Summer Concert Series — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 18

Movie in the Park — Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St., Sandwich; concessions and a family movie at sunset; 7 p.m. sandwichparkdistrict.org

Glow Golf — Riverview Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb; golf 9 holes under the stars; advance registration required; $60; 8:30-11 p.m.; riverheightsgc.com

July 19

Waterman Lions Summerfest — Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St., Waterman; antique tractor and truck show, craft show/flea market, train rides, hay rides, beer garden, music, fireworks, and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; watermanlionstractorshowandsummerfest.com or Facebook

July 22

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 23

Music at the Mansion — Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb; bring a chair or blanket to enjoy an outdoor concert on the lawn; 7 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

July 24

Summer Concert Series — Good Tymes Shelter in Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, north end of Airport Road; summer concert series; free; bring blankets and chairs and enjoy the show; 7 p.m.; sycparks.org

July 26

Mid Summer Showdown — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; featuring tractor pulls, kid-friendly events, music and food; gates open at noon Facebook

Sip ‘n’ Savor Taste Event —Sycamore Community Park, sample spirits, enjoy food, vendors and live music; $30 per person; must be 21 to attend; 1-5 p.m.; sycparks.org

Movies in the Park — Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa; bring a blanket or chair and watch the movie; movie begins at dusk; genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events/

Cars line State Street for blocks in downtown Sycamore during the 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show held on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (David Toney)

July 27

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show — downtown Sycamore; see an array of vehicles; local businesses featuring specials; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; turningbacktimecarshow.org

July 29

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

Aug. 1-3

DeKalb County 4KFair — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; see website for schedule of events; extension.illinois.edu and sandwichfair.com/events

Aug. 2

Junk in Your Trunk Sale —Location TBD; check out the bargains and treasures hoping car to car (table to table) in the lot; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; sycparks.org

Aug. 4

Dog Days of Summer — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; find a best friend with pet adoptions, pet vendors and services; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com

Aug. 5

Kids’ Concerts in the Park: Istvan & His Imaginary Band — Hopkins Park Bandshell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; free; dekalbparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 7-10

Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee — Taylor Marshall Farm, 27702 Lukens Road; antique farm equipment on display with demonstrations too, parade, tractor pull, train and wagon rides, flea market, farm toy sale, petting zoo, music, food and more; admission $10 for adults, free for children 12 and younger; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; sycamoresteamshow.com/steamshow

Aug. 8

Movies in the Park — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; bring a blanket and chairs to watch on the giant outdoor screen; sunset; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 9

DeKalb County Barn Tour — DeKalb; visit historic barns, plus Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association; $40 per car, includes tour booklet and map; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; dekalbcountybarntour.com

50 Men Who Cook — NIU Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center; NIU Campus; fundraiser for CASA DeKalb County; featuring local home-cooked favorites, cash bar; advance tickets available online and in the CASA office, 308 W. State St., Sycamore; 6-9 p.m.; casadekalb.org/50menwhocook/

Movies in the Park — Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; movies start at sundown; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 10

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwichantiques.com

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 13

Skerryvore — Egyptian Theatre, 135 Second St., DeKalb; see website for tickets; 7:30 p.m.; egyptiantheatre.org

Aug. 16

Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show — downtown Genoa; car shows, food and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com/cruisin-to-genoa or 815-784-2212

Aug. 17

Artist & Maker Market in the Gardens — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring unique goods, handmade crafts, photography, soaps, foods, jewelry, and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com/artist-market

Aug. 19

DeKalb Municipal Band concert — Hopkins Park Band Shell, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb; 7:30 p.m.; dekalbparkdistrict.com

Aug. 22-24

Corn Fest — Downtown DeKalb; music and entertainment, beer garden, corn boil, car show, Corn Classic Race, carnival, children’s activities; cornfest.com

Aug. 23

Ribs, Rhythm & Brews Fest — downtown Sycamore; award-winning ribs, craft beer and live music; 4-10 p.m.; discoversycamore.com or 815-895-3456

Aug. 30-31

Maple Park Fun Fest — Downtown; entertainment, arts and crafts show, car show, races, 5K walk/run, beer garden, parade, fireworks and more; mapleparkfunfest.com

Sept. 3-7

Sandwich Fair — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; carnival, harness races, truck pulls, demolition derby, concerts and food; sandwichfair.com, and Facebook

Sept. 7

DeKalb Kite Fest — Kiwanis Park (Fairview Drive and South Fourth Street), DeKalb; see kites of all kinds — giant inflatable kites, dancing kites, and fighting kites — at this free event; fly your own or just watch; facebook.com/DeKalbKiteFest/

Sept. 7

Great Genoa Duck Race — Carroll Memorial Park, Genoa; Genoa Chamber of Commerce fundraiser featuring pre-purchased duck tickets; witness the rubber ducks traveling down the river; food and entertainment; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com

Sept. 13

Chalk Walk — downtown Sycamore; create a chalk masterpiece on the sidewalks by the courthouse lawn; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; discoversycamore.com

Sept. 21

Artist + Maker Market — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring local artists with their crafts in the garden; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com