Night Ranger, ’80s hard rock bands headline Arcada Theatre this summer

Stephen Pearcy and Warren DiMartini of the 80s band RATT will perform at the Arcada Theatre on Aug. 17, 2025. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

The historic Arcada Theatre in St. Charles is gearing up for a summer packed with an eclectic mix of live music.

The iconic venue promises a season of unforgettable nights with some legendary classic rock artists, including Night Ranger and John Lodge of The Moody Blues, along with ’80s hard rock bands and several exciting tribute shows.

Some of the summer highlights include:

Jim Messina: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 12. Messina was a member of the famed supergroup Buffalo Springfield, the band Poco and the duo Loggins & Messina with Kenny Loggins. The duo sold more than 16 million albums and are known for their hits “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and “Danny’s Song.” Tickets start at $56.75 and can be purchased here.

Jim Messina, formerly of Loggins & Messina and Buffalo Springfield, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles June 12, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Dokken with George Lynch: 8 p.m. Friday, June 13. Hard rockers Dokken were a staple on the LA ’80s music scene, with hits like “In My Dreams,” “Dream Warriors,” “Alone Again,” “Burning Like a Flame” and more. Lynch played lead guitar for the band for several years, and has released several solo albums. Ticket prices start at $77.25 and can be purchased here.

Mark Farner’s American Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 28. Farner is a founding member, singer and songwriter for the legendary ’70s band Grand Funk Railroad. Farner still brings the energy to his live shows, performing Grand Funk’s biggest hits, including “We’re an American Band,” “Locomotion” and more. Tickets start at $56.75 and can be purchased here.

Great White with Slaughter: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 18. Great White and Slaughter were two of the biggest bands of the ’80s hard rock scene. Great White is best known for the hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” while Slaughter had smash hits with “Fly to the Angels” and “Up All Night.” Both bands were staples on MTV in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Tickets start at $56.75 and can be purchased here.

LA Guns: 8 p.m. Friday, July 25. Hard rockers LA Guns, featuring original guitarist Tracii Guns and original vocalist Phil Lewis are best known for the hit single “The Ballad of Jayne,” and other songs “Electric Gypsy,” “Never Enough,” “Rip and Tear” and more. Opening the show will be Rockett Mafia, featuring Poison drummer Rikki Rockett. Tickets start at $56.75 and can be purchased here.

Night Ranger will perform at the Arcada Theatre on July 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

Night Ranger: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 29. Iconic band Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide, epitomizing the arena rock sound of the ’80s. The band’s biggest hits include “Sister Christian,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and many more. Original member singer and bassist Jack Blades leads the band, along with guitarist Brad Gillis, drummer Kelly Keagy, guitarist Keri Kelli and keyboardist Eric Levy. Tickets start at $66.75 and can be purchased here.

John Lodge of The Moody Blues will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment)

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6. Lodge is the bassist, singer and songwriter of the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Moody Blues. The band has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, and are known for classic hits like “Knights in White Satin,” “Ride My See-Saw,” “Your Wildest Dreams” and many more. Tickets start at $78.75 and can be purchased here.

Five for Fighting with Vertical Horizon: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14. John Ondrasik, otherwise known as Five for Fighting, had several hits in the 2000s, including “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” “The Riddle,” “100 Years” and more. Five for Fighting’s music has been heard in hundreds of TV shows, movies and commercials, including “The Sopranos” and “The Blind Side.” Also performing will be Vertical Horizon, known for their late ’90s hit “Everything You Want.” Tickets start at $66.75 and can be purchased here.

Stephen Pearcy and Warren DiMartini of RATT: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17. RATT was one of the biggest bands of the Sunset Strip ’80s hard rock scene. Vocalist Pearcy recently reunited with guitarist DiMartini, and the duo are touring the country performing the music of RATT. Some of the band’s hits include “Round and Round,” “You’re in Love,” “Way Cool Jr.,” “Lay it Down” and more. Tickets start at $88.75 and can be purchased here.

Winger, one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s, will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Winger )

Winger with special guest Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29. An Arcada favorite, ’80s hard rock band Winger returns to St. Charles, bringing opener Close Enemies, the band formed by Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton, along for the ride. Winger’s biggest hits include “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” “Madalaine” and more. Tickets start at $66.75 and can be purchased here.

Tribute shows coming up this summer include Joe Cocker, Prince, Hank Williams Jr., Bread, Alabama and many more.

For more information about the Arcada Theatre or to see a complete lineup of all upcoming shows, visit arcadalive.com.