True story of Ottawa ‘Radium Girls’ focus of Streator play

Cast members rehearse a scene from "These Shining Lives" in preparation for the show’s June 15 opening at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. (Photo Provided By Engle Lane Theatre)

Engle Lane Theatre in Streator will present “These Shining Lives,” a drama based on the true story of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, beginning Sunday, June 15.

There will be no performance Monday, and shows will be continued June 17 through 20 at the theater, 1012 Columbus Rd.

The play showcases the lives and struggles of female factory workers in the 1920s and 1930s who were exposed to radium while painting watch dials, ultimately leading to serious health consequences.

The story centers on Catherine Donohue, portrayed by Olivia Granados.

“She starts as someone just trying to get by,” Granados said. “But when she realizes her work is harming her and her coworkers, she finds the strength to speak up.”

Granados emphasized the ongoing relevance of the play’s themes.

“The events happened nearly a century ago, but the themes— corporate negligence, the fight for workers’ rights— are still relevant today,” she said.

Granados said they hope audiences leave the show with a deeper sense of empathy and reflection.

“This didn’t happen in some far-off city,” Granados said. “This happened right next door, in Ottawa. And that makes it even more important to share.”

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 15, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 17 through 20.

Tickets are available at the theater’s website or through the box office at 815-672-3584.

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each performance.