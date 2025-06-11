5 Things to Do: It’s festival season in La Salle County

A 57 Ford Thunderbird cruises down LaSalle St in Ottawa Friday during the 26th annual Ottawa Cruise Night. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Lions Club Carnival - 6 to 10 p.m. June 11-14 at Lincoln Douglas Park, 600 E. Norris Drive in Ottawa: Advance wristband tickets with unlimited rides are available at the Ottawa City Hall front desk until 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 11. After the carnival opens, the wristband price increases to $30. Wristbands are good for one session and one person.

Summer Fun Fest - 5 to 11 p.m., June 12-15, at Oglesby Pool Grounds, 55 Pool Drive in Oglesby: Enjoy Oglesby’s annual carnival, family fun zone, craft and vendor show and live entertainment at Summer Fun Fest. Wristbands are $33 per person, per night.

Cruise Night - 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 13, in downtown Ottawa: Cruise Night is back for the 27th year. Join the LaSalle County Cruisers for a Friday the Thirteenth-themed cruise night. Car entry is $10 and spectators are admitted for free.

Run the Plank 5K - 9 a.m. Saturday, June 14, at Ottawa High School: Help raise money for the Ottawa Township High School Cross Country team with a scenic 5K run/walk along the river and I&M Canal. Registration for this event is $35, available until 8 a.m. on race day.

Ottawa Family Pride Festival - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in downtown Ottawa: This year’s annual John Fisher Dann Memorial Pride Parade will include 40 entries and over 400 participants, including state representatives Marri Briel and Lauren Underwood. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Jackson Street and travel down LaSalle to the Jordan Block parking lot, where the festival will be held.