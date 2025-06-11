5 Things to Do: Happy Gilmore golf event, Yoga and Pups! at PrairieFest, and more in Kendall County

Blooming Succulents Studio is located at 52 N. Adams St., Oswego. (Photo provided by Blooming Succulents Studio. )

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

Happy Gilmore Golf Event: From 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 13, the Plano Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf event at Cedarell Golf Club, 14264 Hale Road in Plano. The event features nine holes of golf, breakfast, lunch and two drinks. Check-in will be from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Networking and lunch is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration costs $75 for single players, $275 for teams of four, and $12 for lunch only. Sponsorships also are available. For more information or to register, visit planocommerce.org/event/plano-area-chamber-of-commerce-caddyshack-9-golf-outing/. Water Into Wood: A River Reflection: At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 14, the Edith Farnsworth House, 14520 River Road in Plano, will hold a tour of its “Water Into Wood: The Art of Truman Lowe” art exhibit. The exhibit highlights connections between the Fox River landscapes and the art pieces displayed in the house and gallery. Attendees also can participate in a paddle down the Fox River. The tour will be led by Tonia Lowe, exhibit artist Truman Lowe’s daughter. The tour is intended for people ages 10 and older. Tickets cost $75. For more information or to buy tickets, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org/upcoming-events/. Yoga and Pups! at PrairieFest: At 10 a.m. Saturday, June 14, the Oswegoland Park District will hold a yoga class at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive in Oswego. The class will be held alongside the Prairie Paws Pet Adoption event. The adoption event puppies also may attend the class. The class is intended for people ages 13 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/yoga-pups-prairiefest/. Cigar Box and Beer Can Succulent Workshop - Father’s Day Edition: From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, Blooming Succulents Studio, 52 N. Adams St. in Oswego, will offer a hands-on Father’s Day workshop. Participants can plant various succulents in upcycled cigar boxes or beer cans. Instructions and materials will be provided. Light refreshments and root beer will be served. All ages are welcome. Due to limited space, registration is required. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40. For more information or to register, visit bloomingsucculents.com/event-details/cigar-box-beer-can-succulent-workshop-fathers-day-edition. Zentangle (Abstract Doodle Art): From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 17, the Fox River Academy of Music and Art, 26 W. Van Buren St. in Oswego, will hold an zentangle art class. Participants can learn about the shape, pattern and design of the technique. Supplies will be provided. The class is open to children ages five to 14. The class costs $30. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit foxriveracademy.com/event-details/zentangle-abstract-doodle-art.

