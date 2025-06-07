Sauk Valley’s favorite bars/taverns in 2025

Uncle B’s Bar and Grill, 310 E. Joe Drive, Amboy, was named one of Sauk Valley's favorite bars in the 2025 contest. (Photo provided by Uncle B's)

For months, the Sauk Valley community cast their votes in Shaw Local’s “Sauk Valley Favorites” contest, highlighting the businesses that make the region special.

After thousands of nominations in many different categories, it’s now time to shine a spotlight on those winning establishments.

This time, we’re raising a glass to the local watering holes that rose to the top.

From cozy neighborhood pubs to lively taverns, these are the bars and taverns that Sauk Valley audiences have declared their favorites, so read on to see who made the cut.

FAVORITE: Lisa’s Brick House Bar & Grill, 216 Locust St., Sterling

Lisa’s Brick House is a neighborhood pub, best known for having outstanding burgers. Try the House Burger, or the specialty burger of the month. Additional menu items include wings, sliders, chicken strips, ribeye steak, cheese curds, onion rings and more. Lisa’s also has video gaming and live music on select nights. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays, and includes all-you-can-eat eggs, omelets, pancakes and more. For more information, visit the bar’s Facebook page.

One of the Favorites: Uncle B’s Bar and Grill, 310 E. Joe Drive, Amboy

You’ll find Uncle B’s on the north end of Amboy, where guests can enjoy a cold drink and a hot meal on the beautiful outdoor patio. The large menu has a wide variety of cuisines, with appetizers like Bayou Balls, guac bites, shiitake potstickers and more. Entrees include a variety of quesadillas, chicken strips and sandwiches like Philly Cheesesteak, pulled pork, grilled cheese, burgers, meatloaf sandwich, gyros and more. For more information, visit Uncle B’s Facebook page.

One of the Favorites: Shamrock Pub, 1401 Chicago Ave., Dixon

A small Irish pub located just south of Dixon, Shamrock is known for their excellent burgers. The pub offers daily food and drink specials, in addition to an extensive menu. For more information, visit Shamrock Pub’s Facebook page.

For more information on Sauk Valley Favorites and additional contest winners, visit saukvalleyfavorites.com.