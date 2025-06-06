Fox River Arts Ramble set for Saturday, June 7

The St. Charles Arts Council will have an exhibit at the ARC Gallery during the Fox River Arts Ramble on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Photo provided by St. Charles Arts Council. )

The annual Fox River Arts Ramble is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 7.

Join the St. Charles Arts Council at the ARC Gallery, 121 N. 2nd St., Suite H in St. Charles, which will be open public viewing throughout the day. Experience the creative energy of local artists and be part of a vibrant regional celebration of the arts. Visit all 14 participating locations in Aurora, Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles to experience a variety of artwork. For a complete list of all locations, visit foxriverarts.com.

This year, the Art Council is launching a Community Art Banner Project, and the public is invited to participate. Banners are now available for purchase:

$25 for SCAC members

$30 for non-members

Each purchase includes a blank banner and paint. Finished banners must be returned to SCAC during the week of July 7. These creative works will be displayed on the fencing at Mt. St. Mary Park from July through September as a visual celebration of community creativity.

This event is sponsored by the City of St. Charles and the St. Charles Park District. For more information, visit www.stcharlesartscouncil.org or email info@stcharlesartscouncil.org.